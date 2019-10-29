Selinsgrove Speedway Gearing Up for 2020 Season

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (October 29, 2019) – Members of the Speedway Management Group LLC voted Monday to continue operating Selinsgrove Speedway into the 2020 racing season, pending approval of the lease extension by the Selinsgrove Fair Association Inc. later this week.

The promotional team is in the process of putting together 15-18 races, mostly a weekly schedule during the prime part of the summer racing season, for the historic half-mile speedway’s 74th year. An April 2020 season opener is expected.

The racing cards will feature specials for the 360 sprint cars in sanctioned events, 410 sprint cars, and super late models, with the 305 sprint cars, limited late models, roadrunners, and other classes joining the headline divisions throughout the season. More details will be released as races become finalized during the off-season.

This week tri-axle loads of screened clay will be delivered as part of the resurfacing project that started three years ago.

Since the current promotional team took over operations of the track for the 2016 season, more than a half million dollars has been invested to improve and continue one of Pennsylvania’s great racing traditions.

The biggest change in the track’s history was completed for the 2018 season, at a cost of more than $120,000, when the pit area was moved outside of the track to provide a wide open view of the racing action. The lighting upgrade between turns three and four was also recently completed, among other improvements.

In 2019, the speedway hosted two of the biggest events in its storied history featuring the super late models in the $11,000-to-win Ron Keister Memorial May 18 and the 410 sprint cars in the $20,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial National Open Sept. 14. The track received national media exposure on the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Motor Trend Network, and through the online pay-per-view service onthecusion.com.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the one-fifth mile go kart track located inside of Selinsgrove’s half-mile track, will celebrate its 20th season in 2020. Since 2001, kart racing will be on the schedule most Friday nights April through September with several Burris Money Series special events on Sundays.

For a complete schedule when it becomes available, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.