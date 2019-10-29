Two Race Dash To Hunt Championship Starts Friday in Stockton

From Peterson Media

FOLSOM, Ca. (October 29, 2019) — With an extended break in the schedule coming to an end this week, the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour sets up a two race dash to the season championship staring Friday night at Stockton Dirt Track.

Turning into a home track of sorts for the series in 2019, Friday night marks the fifth and final visit at Stockton Dirt Track for the series a track that has seen points leader, Jake Morgan take home two of his three wins this season.

While Morgan has won two of the four events at Stockton this year, Shawn Jones has one feature event at the high speed facility, as does Matt Stewart who won his first series feature at the track back in August.

Heading into the penultimate event of the season, Jake Morgan finds himself out in front of the championship standings with a bit of a cushion as he boasts a 115 point lead over Scott Chapeta and team owner Rein Plakk, while Brian Sperry Racing sits in third, Cody Spencer 4th, and Shawn Jones in fifth after a tumultuous weekend back in August that saw him give up a ton of points after holding the lead earlier in the season.

Following Friday night’s event, the series will get back to it on the 9th for the season finale event at Marysville Raceway for the Tribute to Mel Hall.

Friday night’s event at Stockton Dirt Track will feature no muffler rule for the Hunt Series as well as the Open Winged 360 race that will be going on, and it will give fans a true sense of the rumble under the hoods of these machines.

Friday night the gates open at 4pm with tickets available for $15 for adults, $10 for kids, and children 5 and under free.

For more information about tickets, visit stockton99.com.