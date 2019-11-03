Tri-City Motor Speedway Sold to Mike Blackmer

AUBURN, MI (November 2, 2019) – Tri-City Motor Speedway has a new owner for the 2020 season that is a familiar face in the Michigan racing scene, Mike Blackmer. In an announcement released Saturday night indicated that Blackmer would be taking ownership of the speedway. Blackmer also owns Merritt Speedway and is a former manager of Berlin Raceway along with owning and sponsoring race cars.

Steve and Erika Puvalowski brought Tri-City back from being a dormant ½-mile paved oval to one of the best dirt racing facilities in the state with a 3/8-mile layout. Since 2010 the Puvalowski family has made dramatic improvements to the speedway.

The track will continue to operate on Friday nights.