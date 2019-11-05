Shaffer Added to Sides Motorsports Roster for Can-Am World Finals

From Inside Line Promotions

BARTLETT, Tenn. (November 4, 2019) – Sides Motorsports will feature the duo of team owner Jason Sides and fellow veteran racer Tim Shaffer this week as the season concludes at the Can-Am World Finals.

Both drivers will invade The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C., Thursday through Saturday for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series spectacle.

“Every year by this time you’re glad for it to be over, but in a couple weeks you’re chomping at the bit to go racing again,” Sides quipped. “This has been a different year because we have a week off before Charlotte. It’s been good to be home for a week to get everything ready to go.”

Sides charged from 15th to eighth at the oval earlier this season during his most recent visit. His career-best outing is a runner-up result, occurring in 2013 and in 2009. He has five top fives and 16 top 10s at the track since 2007.

Shaffer produced a pair of top fives during last year’s edition of the Can-Am World Finals.

“It’s gotten a lot easier,” Sides said of running two cars. “When it first started it was a little tough. Now we have it down to where we know what we need to do. Gravy has been doing great getting everything ready for both cars.

“The key is being prepared when you get there. Qualifying for two days on Thursday is tough. You really have to get qualified good. You have to have all your ducks in a row from the start.”