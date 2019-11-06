Austin McCarl Seeking Opportunities for 2020

From Speed Media

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (November 7th, 2019) – Coming off a Knoxville Raceway 410 Track Championship with TKS Motorsports in 2018, McCarl again had success in 2019. Despite numerous rainouts, Austin had 13 top 5’s, 14 top 10’s, was the 360 Knoxville Nationals Hard Charger and finished the season off with a win at Jackson Motorplex.

McCarl is not only talented behind the wheel, but also has the knowledge when it comes to turning a wrench. He has worked as a mechanic for the winning driver Terry MrCarl, his father. He also has experience at Moyle Racing Engines, has built his own sprint car team, and this fall he served as the Crew Chief for Kyle Offill at the Trophy Cup in California.

McCarl is looking to fill his schedule for the 2020 season. He would like to travel more, all over the country and gain more experience. McCarl would like to run more with the World of Outlaws, the All Star Circuit of Champions, IRA, and more.

Please contact Austin with any opportunities at, Austin.McCarl@aol.com.

Stay up to date with Austin McCarl by following him on Twitter @AustinMcCarl17a and Facebook at Austin McCarl.