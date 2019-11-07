Allstar Performance Event List: November 7 – 10, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 1-3, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday November 7, 2019
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals
the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – Qualifying
Friday November 8, 2019
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Prelminiaries
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals
Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series
the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals
Saturday November 9, 2019
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – AU – Southern United Sprints – the Texas Grand
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic
Bunbury Speedway – Davenport, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Bunbury Speedway – Davenport, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region
Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Frank Riddle Memorial
Goulburn Speedway – Goulburn, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – George Snider Classic
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Civil War Series – Mel Hall Memorial
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Mel Hall Memorial
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – USA – Midget Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – USA – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals
Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series
the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – George Snider Classic
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – George Snider Classic
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – George Snider Classic
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Sunday November 10, 2019
Drouin Speedway – Jindvick, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – USA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series