Ballou Forced To Miss West Coast Swing and Will Now Focus on 2020 Return

From Petersen Media

(November 6, 2019) — Still recovering from a broken arm endured on June 23rd, Robert Ballou had high hopes of making his return to USAC as the series heads West to end the 2019 season. Unfortunately, the heeling process is taking longer than expected and Ballou will be unable to make the trip as he now looks towards 2020.

“I am pretty bummed to not be able to get out West and race in front of so many friends, as well as my family,” Robert Ballou said. “The recovery process is going well, it is just taking longer than we thought to get full strength back. My doctors have been great, I am pain free, it is just a long process from what was a pretty brutal injury.”

Through the 2019 season, Ballou and his Robert Ballou Motorsports team lost long time sponsor Harry Dickinson of Dickinson Farms whom passed away back on April 10th. Ballou and company would like to send one final farewell to him and thank him for support ‘The Mad Man’ over the years.

“It was said to lose Harry back in April, we wanted to race a couple more times to honor him but it wasn’t mean to be,” Ballou added. “I’d also like to thank all of my partners for their continued support. 2019 didn’t go as planned by any means, but I will be back and better come 2020.”

While he continues the road to recovery, Ballou is also finalizing his 2020 plans, so be on the look out for an announcement from the Rocklin, CA native.