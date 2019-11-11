Gravel to Return to JJR for 2020 Mixed With Part Time NASCAR Program

(November 11, 2019) — David Gravel and Jason Johnson Racing revealed on Monday that Gravel will return to the team for the 2020 season, but with a twist. Gravel has landed a part-time NASCAR Truck Series ride and will not be able to attend all the World of Outlaws races. JJR indicates they plan on using a substitute driver for the events Gravel is unable to attend.

Speculation has swirled for a couple of seasons that Gravel may pursue other opportunities in racing outside of sprint cars. After scoring 12 victories, winning the Knoxville nationals, and finished finishing third in points this season with the World of Outlaws Gravel seems poised to make the next move in his career.

The statement released on Monday by JJR indicated the team would continue to run the entire World of Outlaws campaign. No indication was given on who would fill in for Gravel during the races he would miss.

Gravel recently finished the season by sweeping the World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Over the past couple of seasons Gravel has developed a relationship with retired NASCAR champion and former sprint car racer Jeff Gordon. That relationship brought Axalta sponsorship to JJR for the Knoxville Nationals and could be a catalyst in helping Gravel launch his NASCAR career.