22nd Rumble in Fort Wayne Tickets Now on Sale

From Bob Koorsen

FORT WAYNE, IN (November 29, 2019) — A winter tradition that dates back to 1953, indoor auto racing returns to the Expo Hall of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Friday and Saturday night, December 28 & 29 as Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales presents the 22nd annual “RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE”!

Although still a month away from racing, advanced entries for this years event already span from sea-to-shining sea, from California to the Carolina. Heading the pre-entry list is NASCAR, Indy Racing League, and USAC Champion and 2019 NASCAR “Hall of Fame” inductee Tony Stewart and World of Outlaws and USAC winner Rico Abreu. Stewart returns seeking a tenth Rumble win while Abreu simply looks to make his Rumble debut after breaking his car in practice in 2018.

Advance tickets are now on sale both through Ticketmaster and the Coliseum box office. Adult tickets are $20 per day ($24 reserved) with kids 2-12 $10 ($14 reserved). Each day will see a full program of qualifying, heats, last chance races and Features for the Midgets, Non-Wing Dirt 600 Mini Sprints, Outlaw Modified Winged Midgets, Go-Karts, and Quarter Midgets. Spectator gates will open each day at 11:00 am for two rounds of Go Kart and Quarter Midget qualifying heats; Midget, Winged, and Non-Winged 600 qualifying will be at 4:45; Go-Kart and Quarter Midget Features are at 6:00; Opening Ceremonies will be at 7:00 followed by the full program of Midget, Winged and Non-Winged 600 heats and Features.