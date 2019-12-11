USAC National Sprint Cars Return to I-96 Speedway June 27th

By T.J. Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, MI (December 11, 2019) – The USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series will return to I-96 Speedway after a long absence on Saturday June 27, 2020. The 2020 appearance will be USAC’s first on the 3/8-mile configuration.

USAC will make only their second appearance at I-96 in the past 24 years at I-96 when they visit in 2020. The series last visited I-96 Speedway on June 22, 2013 layout with Brady Bacon picking up the feature victory on the ½-mile layout. Before Bacon’s victory the series had not been to I-96 since 1996.

Other USAC winners at I-96 Speedway besides Bacon include Jack Hewitt, who visited victory lane at I-96 on four occasions in USAC competition with and without wins. Mark Cassella also has USAC victory at I-96 to his credit driving for legendary car owner Steve Stapp.

USAC will join an expansive sprint car menu for the upcoming season at I-96 Speedway that includes the two appearances by the All Star Circuit of Champions, the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, one race for the FAST 410 Sprint Cars, and multiple dates for the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints.