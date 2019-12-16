Saturday December 14, 2019
ACT Speedway – Fainbairn, ACT – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Zac Pachiarotta
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Gee
Hobart Speedway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jeremy Smith
Kingaroy Speedway – Kingaroy, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – David Eggins
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Joel Hinrich
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jarman Dalitz
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Caleb Baughan
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Max’s Race – Grand Anderson
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Carson Macedo
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Carson Macedo
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Hayden Williams
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – International Sprintcar Series – Jamie Larsen
Feature Winners: December 14, 2019
