FEBRUARY 14&15 “STROUD MEMORIAL” OPENS USAC SOUTHWEST SEASON AT CANYON

DECEMBER 18, 2019… The 2020 campaign for the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will open at Peoria, Arizona’s Canyon Speedway Park on February 14th and 15th. Promoted by Doug Gabbard, the “4th Annual Steve Stroud Memorial” will pay $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start on both nights. The event will also feature Hobby Stocks, Micro Sprints (non-wing), Sport Compacts, and Modlites. The Friday spectator gates will open at 5:00pm with racing scheduled to begin at 7:30pm. The Saturday spectator gates will open at 5:00pm with racing scheduled at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

OPEN PRACTICE: The festivities will start on Thursday, February 13th at 6:30pm with an open practice for all divisions.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Canyon Speedway Park, Arizona Speedway, and Central Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC SouthWest, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC SouthWest charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

– The weight rule is 1,325 lbs. with driver and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

The first point races of 2020 will honor Steve Stroud, a respected sponsor and friend of the racing community. Known for owning Parker Store, Hose Advantage Store, and the Racers Advantage Store, the avid race fan backed several racers in Arizona and the Midwest. In addition, he supported the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series, Canyon Speedway Park, and other special events in Arizona. To share his love for racing, Stroud founded the Arizona Open Wheel Racing Museum in Phoenix, which was a popular destination for racers and fans alike until it’s closing in 2019. Steve’s passing was a great loss and Gabbard, Canyon Speedway Park, and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series are proud to honor his memory with the annual event.

Starting eleventh, “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland raced to victory at the inaugural “Steve Stroud Memorial” and five-time USAC SouthWest Champion R.J. Johnson has topped the last two memorials. Johnson leads all series drivers with 57 victories and 19 feature wins at Canyon Speedway Park.

Driving for three different teams, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) won the 2019 Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Championship by 18 points over Johnson. Stevie Sussex, defending champion “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Jake Swanson, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Chris Bonneau, and Matt Lundy rounded out the top-10 drivers.

Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona. To get to the track, take Lake Pleasant Parkway, then 1.3 miles west on Carefree Highway. Adult Tickets are $20, Seniors (60 and over) and Military Tickets are $15, and Children (11 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AAA Car Buying, AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support in 2019. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at southwestsprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

———————————————–

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr., 2019-Brody Roa.

STEVE STROUD MEMORIAL WINNERS: 2017-Dave Darland, 2018-R.J. Johnson, 2019-R.J. Johnson.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-C.J. Leary, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Tyler Courtney, 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Brody Roa, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Stevie Sussex, 1-Jake Swanson.

PEORIA SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes non-point shows) 19-R.J. Johnson, 10-Charles Davis Jr., 8-Bryan Clauson, 4-Ryan Bernal, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Stevie Sussex, 3-Josh Hodges, 3-Mike Martin, 3-Matt Rossi, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Josh Pelkey, 2-Brody Roa, 1-Colby Copeland, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

FINAL 2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-1083, 2. R.J. Johnson-1065, 3. Stevie Sussex-1018, 4. Charles Davis Jr.-976, 5. Jake Swanson-800, 6. Austin Williams-659, 7. Mike Martin-655, 8. Damion Gardner-616, 9. Chris Bonneau-517, 10. Matt Lundy-500, 11. C.J. Leary-482, 12. Michael Curtis-453, 13. Matt Rossi-423, 14. Tommy Malcolm-411, 15. Logan Seavey-399, 16. Josh Hodges-383, 17. Hunter Schuerenberg-358, 18. Tyler Courtney-353, 19. Dennis Gile-305, 20. Chris Gansen-303.