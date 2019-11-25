2020 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar. The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact
us with the correct information.
2019 Open Wheel Calendar | 2019 Completed Races
Updated 11/25/2019 at 1:15 p.m. EST
|Date
|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|1/1/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/1/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|1/1/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|World Seires Sprintcars
|1/1/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/1/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|Ultimate Sydney Speedway
|1/3/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|International Midget Series
|1/3/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/4/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|World Series Sprintcars
|1/4/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|Ultimate Sydney Speedway
|1/5/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|World Series Sprintcars
|1/5/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Beasley Memorial
|1/5/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Beasley Memorial
|1/5/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|International Midget Series
|1/5/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/8/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/8/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/10/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/10/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|World Series Sprintcars
|Australian Sprintcar Open
|1/11/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|World Series Sprintcars
|Australian Sprintcar Open
|1/11/2020
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|1/11/2020
|Robertson Holden International Speedway
|Palmerston North, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Zealand Sprintcar Championship
|1/11/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|George Tatnell Classic
|1/11/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|George Tatnell Classic / Ultimate Sydney Speedweek Championship
|1/13/2020
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/14/2020
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/15/2020
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/16/2020
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/17/2020
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/17/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|Ultimate Speedway Nationals
|1/18/2020
|Baypark Family Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Zealand Sprintcar Grand Prix
|1/18/2020
|Heartland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|All Star Challenge
|1/18/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/18/2020
|Nelson Speedway
|Richmond, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|New Zealand Midget Car Grand Prix
|1/18/2020
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/18/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|Ultimate Speedway Nationals
|1/22/2020
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|President's Cup
|1/23/2020
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Kings Challenge
|1/24/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/24/2020
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|New Zealand Midget Car Championship
|1/25/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/25/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/25/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/25/2020
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|New Zealand Midget Car Championship
|1/25/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/26/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/30/2020
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Winter Nationals
|1/31/2020
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Winter Nationals
|1/31/2020
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Australian Open Sprintcar Title
|2/1/2020
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|USA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Winter Nationals
|2/1/2020
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Australian Open Sprintcar Title
|2/1/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/1/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/1/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|2/1/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/7/2020
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Championship
|Winter Dirt Games
|2/7/2020
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/8/2020
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Championship
|Winter Dirt Games
|2/8/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/8/2020
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/9/2020
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/13/2020
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Championship
|Winter Dirt Games
|2/13/2020
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|2/13/2020
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Winter Nationals
|2/13/2020
|Lonestar Speedway
|Kilgore, TX
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|East Texas Lone Star Shootout
|2/14/2020
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Championship
|Winter Dirt Games
|2/14/2020
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Winter Nationals
|2/15/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/15/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/15/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/15/2020
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Championship
|Winter Dirt Games
|2/15/2020
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Winter Nationals
|2/15/2020
|Western Speedway
|Hamilton, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|2/15/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|2/15/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/22/2020
|Heartland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|2/22/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|Mayor's Cup - Twin 25-Lap Features
|2/28/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/28/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|2/28/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/28/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/29/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/29/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Speedcar Australia Championship
|2/29/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|King of the Clay
|3/7/2020
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Australian 360 Sprintcar Title
|3/7/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|3/7/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/7/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|3/7/2020
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/8/2020
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Australian 360 Sprintcar Title
|3/14/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|3/14/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/14/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/14/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|3/14/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/14/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/21/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Twin Features
|3/21/2020
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Great Southern Showdown
|3/21/2020
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|Tyson Perez Memorial
|3/21/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|3/27/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Victorian Title
|3/28/2020
|Big O Speedway
|Ennis, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|3/28/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|3/28/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|3/28/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|SRA 360 Sprintcars Victoria Title
|3/28/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Victorian 360 Sprintcar Title
|3/28/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Victorian Title
|3/28/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/3/2020
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|4/3/2020
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|4/4/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/4/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/4/2020
|Heartland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|4/4/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|ASCS Warrior Region
|4/4/2020
|Southern Oklahoma Speedway
|Ardmore, OK
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|4/4/2020
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|4/4/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|USC Sprintcars Grand Finale
|4/10/2020
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Easter Trail
|4/10/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|Easter Tri-Series Round 1
|4/10/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/11/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Easter Series
|4/11/2020
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Easter Trail
|4/11/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|4/12/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
|USC Sprintcars Grand Finale
|4/12/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/12/2020
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Easter Trail
|4/17/2020
|Montgomery Motor Speedway
|Montgomery, AL
|USA
|Must See Racing
|4/18/2020
|Abilne Speedway
|Abilene, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|4/18/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/18/2020
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Diggers Cup
|4/18/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|4/18/2020
|Montgomery Motor Speedway
|Montgomery, AL
|USA
|Must See Racing
|4/18/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|NSW Speedcar Title
|4/25/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|4/25/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/25/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/1/2020
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|5/1/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australia vs. New Zealand
|5/1/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Sprint 50-Lapper
|5/2/2020
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USA
|Must See Racing
|5/2/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Queesland Championship
|5/2/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Wingless Sprint 50-Lapper
|5/2/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|5/2/2020
|Valvoline Raceway
|Granville, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Speedcar Sydney 50-Lap Classic
|5/3/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Queesland Championship
|5/3/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/6/2020
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|5/8/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|#letsracetwo
|5/8/2020
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|5/9/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|#letsracetwo
|5/9/2020
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Rumble on the Mountain
|5/9/2020
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|USA
|ASCS National Tour
|5/9/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|5/9/2020
|Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
|Brownsburg, IN
|USA
|Must See Racing
|5/13/2020
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Gettysburg Clash
|5/15/2020
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|5/15/2020
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Morgan Cup
|5/16/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|5/16/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/16/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|5/16/2020
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Morgan Cup
|5/23/2020
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Little 500
|5/23/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|5/23/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|5/23/2020
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|5/29/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Jason Johnson Classic
|5/29/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jason Johnson Classic
|5/29/2020
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USA
|ASCS Sprint Cars
|5/30/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|5/30/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|5/30/2020
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|USA
|Must See Racing
|5/30/2020
|Superbowl Speedway
|Greenville, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|6/6/2020
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|6/6/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|6/12/2020
|Crowleys Ridge Raceway
|Paragould, AR
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|6/12/2020
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Big Guns Bash
|6/13/2020
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|6/13/2020
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Big Guns Bash
|6/13/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|6/13/2020
|Lorain County Speedway
|Lorain, OH
|USA
|Must See Racing
|6/20/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|6/25/2020
|Jackson Nationals
|Jackson, MN
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|6/26/2020
|Jackson Nationals
|Jackson, MN
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|6/26/2020
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Championship
|6/26/2020
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|6/27/2020
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|USA
|Must See Racing
|6/27/2020
|Jackson Nationals
|Jackson, MN
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|6/27/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|7/1/2020
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Speedway, IN
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Championship
|BC 39
|7/2/2020
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|7/2/2020
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Speedway, IN
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Championship
|BC 39
|7/3/2020
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|7/4/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|ASCS Sprint Cars
|7/11/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|7/13/2020
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Brad Doty Classic
|7/16/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jokers Wild
|7/17/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knight Before the Kings Royal
|7/18/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Kings Royal
|7/18/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|7/18/2020
|Lorain County Speedway
|Lorain, OH
|USA
|Must See Racing
|7/21/2020
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Silver Cup
|7/24/2020
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|7/24/2020
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|7/24/2020
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Summer Nationals
|7/25/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|7/25/2020
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|7/25/2020
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Summer Nationals
|7/31/2020
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|8/1/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|8/7/2020
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Night Before the Ironman
|8/7/2020
|Golden Sands Speedway
|Wisconsin Rapids, WI
|USA
|Must See Racing
|8/7/2020
|Heart O'Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|8/8/2020
|Devils Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|8/8/2020
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Ironman 55
|8/8/2020
|Golden Sands Speedway
|Wisconsin Rapids, WI
|USA
|Must See Racing
|8/12/2020
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/13/2020
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/14/2020
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/15/2020
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/15/2020
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|8/21/2020
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Northern Tour
|8/22/2020
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|8/22/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|8/22/2020
|Owosso Speedway
|Ovid, MI
|USA
|Must See Racing
|8/28/2020
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USA
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|8/29/2020
|Superbowl Speedway
|Greenville, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|9/4/2020
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|9/5/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|LOS Nationals
|9/5/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|LOS Nationals
|9/5/2020
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|9/6/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|LOS Nationals
|9/6/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|LOS Nationals
|9/11/2020
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|9/12/2020
|Jennerstown Speedway
|Jennerstown, PA
|USA
|Must See Racing
|9/12/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|9/12/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|9/12/2020
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|9/19/2020
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|9/25/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|BeFour the Crowns
|9/26/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|4-Crown Nationals
|9/26/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC National Midget Car Championship
|4-Crown Nationals
|9/26/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Championship
|4-Crown Nationals
|9/26/2020
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|USA
|USAC Silver Crown Championship
|4-Crown Nationals
|10/2/2020
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|National Open
|10/3/2020
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|National Open
|10/10/2020
|Big O Speedway
|Ennis, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|10/16/2020
|Ace Speedway
|Altamahaw, NC
|USA
|Must See Racing
|10/16/2020
|Lakeside Speedway
|Kansas City, KS
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|10/17/2020
|Ace Speedway
|Altamahaw, NC
|USA
|Must See Racing
|10/17/2020
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|USA
|USAC National Sprint Car Championship
|10/31/2020
|Houston Motorsports Park
|Houston, TX
|USA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|11/5/2020
|the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Concord, NC
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|World Finals
|11/6/2020
|the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Concord, NC
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|World Finals
|11/7/2020
|the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Concord, NC
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|World Finals