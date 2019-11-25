2020 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar.  The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events.  We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact
us with the correct information.

2019 Open Wheel Calendar | 2019 Completed Races

Updated 11/25/2019 at 1:15 p.m. EST

DateTrackCity/STCo.Division/SeriesEvent
1/1/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/1/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
1/1/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWorld Seires Sprintcars
1/1/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget Cars
1/1/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipUltimate Sydney Speedway
1/3/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsInternational Midget Series
1/3/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/4/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWorld Series Sprintcars
1/4/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipUltimate Sydney Speedway
1/5/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWorld Series Sprintcars
1/5/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUMidget CarsBeasley Memorial
1/5/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsBeasley Memorial
1/5/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsInternational Midget Series
1/5/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/8/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/8/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/10/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
1/10/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWorld Series SprintcarsAustralian Sprintcar Open
1/11/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWorld Series SprintcarsAustralian Sprintcar Open
1/11/2020Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
1/11/2020Robertson Holden International SpeedwayPalmerston North, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNew Zealand Sprintcar Championship
1/11/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget CarsGeorge Tatnell Classic
1/11/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipGeorge Tatnell Classic / Ultimate Sydney Speedweek Championship
1/13/2020Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/14/2020Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/15/2020Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/16/2020Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/17/2020Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/17/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipUltimate Speedway Nationals
1/18/2020Baypark Family SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNew Zealand Sprintcar Grand Prix
1/18/2020Heartland RacewayMoama, NSWAUAustralian Sprintcar AllstarsAll Star Challenge
1/18/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/18/2020Nelson SpeedwayRichmond, NZNZMidget CarsNew Zealand Midget Car Grand Prix
1/18/2020Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/18/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipUltimate Speedway Nationals
1/22/2020Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaPresident's Cup
1/23/2020Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaKings Challenge
1/24/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/24/2020Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZMidget CarsNew Zealand Midget Car Championship
1/25/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
1/25/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/25/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/25/2020Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZMidget CarsNew Zealand Midget Car Championship
1/25/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/26/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGrand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/30/2020East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car SeriesWinter Nationals
1/31/2020East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car SeriesWinter Nationals
1/31/2020Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsAustralian Open Sprintcar Title
2/1/2020East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSATop Gun Sprint Car SeriesWinter Nationals
2/1/2020Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsAustralian Open Sprintcar Title
2/1/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget Cars
2/1/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/1/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
2/1/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/7/2020Bubba Raceway ParkOcala, FLUSAUSAC National Midget Car ChampionshipWinter Dirt Games
2/7/2020Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/8/2020Bubba Raceway ParkOcala, FLUSAUSAC National Midget Car ChampionshipWinter Dirt Games
2/8/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/8/2020Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/9/2020Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/13/2020Bubba Raceway ParkOcala, FLUSAUSAC National Sprint Car ChampionshipWinter Dirt Games
2/13/2020Cotton Bowl SpeedwayPaige, TXUSAWorld of Outlaws
2/13/2020East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsWinter Nationals
2/13/2020Lonestar SpeedwayKilgore, TXUSAWorld of OutlawsEast Texas Lone Star Shootout
2/14/2020Bubba Raceway ParkOcala, FLUSAUSAC National Sprint Car ChampionshipWinter Dirt Games
2/14/2020East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsWinter Nationals
2/15/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
2/15/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/15/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/15/2020Bubba Raceway ParkOcala, FLUSAUSAC National Sprint Car ChampionshipWinter Dirt Games
2/15/2020East Bay Raceway ParkTampa, FLUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsWinter Nationals
2/15/2020Western SpeedwayHamilton, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
2/15/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
2/15/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/22/2020Heartland RacewayMoama, NSWAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
2/22/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipMayor's Cup - Twin 25-Lap Features
2/28/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUMidget Cars
2/28/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar Championship
2/28/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/28/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUMidget Cars
2/29/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/29/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUMidget CarsSpeedcar Australia Championship
2/29/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipKing of the Clay
3/7/2020Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaAustralian 360 Sprintcar Title
3/7/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget Cars
3/7/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/7/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
3/7/2020Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/8/2020Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaAustralian 360 Sprintcar Title
3/14/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
3/14/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/14/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/14/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
3/14/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/14/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/21/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsTwin Features
3/21/2020Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGreat Southern Showdown
3/21/2020Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUAustralian Sprintcar AllstarsTyson Perez Memorial
3/21/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar Championship
3/27/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Victorian Title
3/28/2020Big O SpeedwayEnnis, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
3/28/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
3/28/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
3/28/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaSRA 360 Sprintcars Victoria Title
3/28/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsVictorian 360 Sprintcar Title
3/28/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Victorian Title
3/28/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/3/2020RPM SpeedwayCrandall, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
4/3/2020Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/4/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
4/4/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/4/2020Heartland RacewayMoama, NSWAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
4/4/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAASCS Warrior Region
4/4/2020Southern Oklahoma SpeedwayArdmore, OKUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
4/4/2020Thunderbowl RacewayTulare, CAUSAWorld of Outlaws
4/4/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipUSC Sprintcars Grand Finale
4/10/2020Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaEaster Trail
4/10/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipEaster Tri-Series Round 1
4/10/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/11/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Easter Series
4/11/2020Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaEaster Trail
4/11/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
4/12/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar ChampionshipUSC Sprintcars Grand Finale
4/12/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/12/2020Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaEaster Trail
4/17/2020Montgomery Motor SpeedwayMontgomery, ALUSAMust See Racing
4/18/2020Abilne SpeedwayAbilene, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
4/18/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
4/18/2020Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaDiggers Cup
4/18/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
4/18/2020Montgomery Motor SpeedwayMontgomery, ALUSAMust See Racing
4/18/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget CarsNSW Speedcar Title
4/25/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
4/25/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget Cars
4/25/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/1/2020Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
5/1/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget CarsAustralia vs. New Zealand
5/1/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Sprint 50-Lapper
5/2/2020Anderson SpeedwayAnderson, INUSAMust See Racing
5/2/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Queesland Championship
5/2/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsWingless Sprint 50-Lapper
5/2/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
5/2/2020Valvoline RacewayGranville, NSWAUMidget CarsSpeedcar Sydney 50-Lap Classic
5/3/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Queesland Championship
5/3/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/6/2020Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAWorld of Outlaws
5/8/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws#letsracetwo
5/8/2020I-96 SpeedwayLake Odessa, MIUSAASCS National Tour
5/9/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of Outlaws#letsracetwo
5/9/2020Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsRumble on the Mountain
5/9/2020I-96 SpeedwayLake Odessa, MIUSAASCS National Tour
5/9/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
5/9/2020Lucas Oil Raceway at IndianapolisBrownsburg, INUSAMust See Racing
5/13/2020Lincoln SpeedwayAbbottstown, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsGettysburg Clash
5/15/2020Monarch Motor SpeedwayWichita Falls, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
5/15/2020Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsMorgan Cup
5/16/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
5/16/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/16/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
5/16/2020Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsMorgan Cup
5/23/2020Anderson SpeedwayAnderson, INUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint CarsLittle 500
5/23/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
5/23/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
5/23/2020Lawton SpeedwayLawton, OKUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
5/29/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi WAR Sprint Car LeagueJason Johnson Classic
5/29/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsJason Johnson Classic
5/29/2020Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSAASCS Sprint Cars
5/30/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
5/30/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
5/30/2020Berlin RacewayMarne, MIUSAMust See Racing
5/30/2020Superbowl SpeedwayGreenville, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
6/6/2020Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
6/6/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
6/12/2020Crowleys Ridge RacewayParagould, ARUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
6/12/2020Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsBig Guns Bash
6/13/2020I-30 SpeedwayLittle Rock, ARUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
6/13/2020Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsBig Guns Bash
6/13/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
6/13/2020Lorain County SpeedwayLorain, OHUSAMust See Racing
6/20/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
6/25/2020Jackson NationalsJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals
6/26/2020Jackson NationalsJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals
6/26/2020Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSAUSAC National Sprint Car Championship
6/26/2020Monarch Motor SpeedwayWichita Falls, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
6/27/2020Berlin RacewayMarne, MIUSAMust See Racing
6/27/2020Jackson NationalsJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals
6/27/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
7/1/2020Indianapolis Motor SpeedwaySpeedway, INUSAUSAC National Midget Car ChampionshipBC 39
7/2/2020Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of Outlaws
7/2/2020Indianapolis Motor SpeedwaySpeedway, INUSAUSAC National Midget Car ChampionshipBC 39
7/3/2020Cedar Lake SpeedwayNew Richmond, WIUSAWorld of Outlaws
7/4/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAASCS Sprint Cars
7/11/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
7/13/2020Attica Raceway ParkAttica, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsBrad Doty Classic
7/16/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsJokers Wild
7/17/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKnight Before the Kings Royal
7/18/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsKings Royal
7/18/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
7/18/2020Lorain County SpeedwayLorain, OHUSAMust See Racing
7/21/2020Lernerville SpeedwaySarver, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsSilver Cup
7/24/2020Jacksonville SpeedwayJacksonville, ILUSAAll Star Circuit of Champions
7/24/2020West Texas RacewayLubbock, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
7/24/2020Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsSummer Nationals
7/25/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
7/25/2020Route 66 Motor SpeedwayAmarillo, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
7/25/2020Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsSummer Nationals
7/31/2020Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
8/1/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
8/7/2020Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsNight Before the Ironman
8/7/2020Golden Sands SpeedwayWisconsin Rapids, WIUSAMust See Racing
8/7/2020Heart O'Texas SpeedwayWaco, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
8/8/2020Devils Bowl SpeedwayMesquite, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
8/8/2020Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Pevely, MOUSAWorld of OutlawsIronman 55
8/8/2020Golden Sands SpeedwayWisconsin Rapids, WIUSAMust See Racing
8/12/2020Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/13/2020Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/14/2020Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/15/2020Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/15/2020Lawton SpeedwayLawton, OKUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
8/21/2020River Cities SpeedwayGrand Forks, NDUSAWorld of OutlawsNorthern Tour
8/22/2020Kennedale Speedway ParkKennedale, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
8/22/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
8/22/2020Owosso SpeedwayOvid, MIUSAMust See Racing
8/28/2020Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSANon-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
8/29/2020Superbowl SpeedwayGreenville, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
9/4/2020Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/5/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint CarsLOS Nationals
9/5/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsLOS Nationals
9/5/2020Skagit SpeedwayAlger, WAUSAWorld of Outlaws
9/6/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi WAR Sprint Car LeagueLOS Nationals
9/6/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint CarsLOS Nationals
9/11/2020Silver Dollar SpeedwayChico, CAUSAWorld of OutlawsGold Cup Race of Champions
9/12/2020Jennerstown SpeedwayJennerstown, PAUSAMust See Racing
9/12/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAPOWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
9/12/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAWinged 360 Sprint Cars
9/12/2020Silver Dollar SpeedwayChico, CAUSAWorld of OutlawsGold Cup Race of Champions
9/19/2020Monarch Motor SpeedwayWichita Falls, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
9/25/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAWorld of OutlawsBeFour the Crowns
9/26/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAAll Star Circuit of Champions4-Crown Nationals
9/26/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC National Midget Car Championship4-Crown Nationals
9/26/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC National Sprint Car Championship4-Crown Nationals
9/26/2020Eldora SpeedwayRossburg, OHUSAUSAC Silver Crown Championship4-Crown Nationals
10/2/2020Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsNational Open
10/3/2020Williams Grove SpeedwayMechanicsburg, PAUSAWorld of OutlawsNational Open
10/10/2020Big O SpeedwayEnnis, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
10/16/2020Ace SpeedwayAltamahaw, NCUSAMust See Racing
10/16/2020Lakeside SpeedwayKansas City, KSUSAWorld of Outlaws
10/17/2020Ace SpeedwayAltamahaw, NCUSAMust See Racing
10/17/2020Lake Ozark SpeedwayEldon, MOUSAUSAC National Sprint Car Championship
10/31/2020Houston Motorsports ParkHouston, TXUSAASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
11/5/2020the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor SpeedwayConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/6/2020the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor SpeedwayConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals
11/7/2020the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor SpeedwayConcord, NCUSAWorld of OutlawsWorld Finals