Kyle Larson Wins International Midget Series Feature

WAIKATO, NZ (January 1, 2020) — Kyle Larson bounced back from a wild crash last week at Western Springs Speedway to win the International Midget Series event on Wednesday at Huntly International Speedway. Larson held off fellow American Zach Daum and Hayden Williams rounded out the podium.

International Midget Series

Huntly Interantional Speedway

Waikato, NZ

Wednesday January 1, 2020

Feature:

1. 1USA – Kyle Larson

2. 9USA – Zach Daum

3. 27AU – Hayden Williams

4. 5A – Brock Maskovich

5. 25A – Aaron Hodgson.

6. 10USA – Logan Seavey

7. 91A – Hayden Guptill

8. 96A – Matt McCutcheon

9. 88C – Jeremy Webb

10. 21U – Kaidon Brown

11. 39T – Peter Hunnibell

12. 5USA – Chris Windom

13. 71A – Breyton Davison

14. 1NZ – Michael Pickens

15. 10D – Travis Mills

16. 55A – Hamish Dobbyn

17. 56A – David Pellow

18. 4USA – Zeb Wise

19. 7USA – Tyler Courtney

20. 57O – Robert Heard

21. 98A – Ryan O’Connor