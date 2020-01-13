Lucas Oil is Title Sponsor for the Empire Super Sprints for 12th Consecutive Season

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – In what has now become the 12th consecutive year, Lucas Oil Products Inc. from Corona, California has returned to be the series sponsor for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS). Lucas Oil has not only become a major backer for the sprint car organization that is running it’s 37th Anniversary Tour but has become family.

“Lucas Oil not only brings us a big boost in our annual point fund, but they have help support us in so many other ways,” noted ESS President Chuck Miller, “We are very fortunate to have the Lucas name attached to our tour for so many years.”

With a big help from Lucas Oil, at the annual awards banquet, over 20 teams shared in a $50,000 cash point fund and also brought home over $3,000 in Lucas Oil Products. 2019 champion Paulie Colagiovanni took home just shy of $9,000 in cash.

Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions, at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry.

The Lucas success story has been built upon hard work, an unparalleled line of premium products and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. This single formula for success will continue to guide Lucas Oil Products as it grows in the years to come. For all your information you can log on too www.lucasoil.com follow on Facebook @OfficialLucasOil and @LucasOil on Twitter.

Colagiovanni made history by being the youngest champion in the 36-year history of the club and he did so with some of the very best 360 drivers in the Northeast and Canada behind with names like Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, Jason Barney, Billy VanInwegen and others.

The 2020 version of the Lucas Oil ESS schedule was released once again on New Year’s Day and will start it’s point season at the Fulton Speedway on April 24th and this year’s champion will be crowned on Sat. Sept. 12th at the Can-Am Speedway.

Last year 12 different drivers visited victory lane with VanInwegen, Jonathan Preston and Josh Pieniazek picking up their first career ESS A-Main victories. Fans can expect much of the exciting action at each event and who will be the next name to enter into the all-time ESS win column for the very first time.

Lucas Oil and the Empire Super Sprints, a partnership that has now entered a dozen years!

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, E3 Spark Plugs, Ground Control Lawn and Snow, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Ohsweken Speedway/Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Cobra Coaches, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Pinnacle Employee Services, AroundTown Plumbing & Heating, Engler Machine and Tool, Kevin Nouse Design/K1 Racegear, Winters Performance, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Caprara Ford/Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!