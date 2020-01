Feature Winners: January 13 – 18, 2020

Monday January 13, 2020

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Cannon McIntosh

Tuesday Jabuary 14, 2020

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Trent Martin

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – World Series Sprintcars – James McFadden

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Kyle Larson

Wednesday January 15, 2020

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Rico Abreu

Thursday Jabuary 16, 2020

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Christopher Bell

Friday Jabnuary 17, 2020

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Tanner Thorson

Saturday Jabuary 18, 2020

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Troy DeCaire

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Nathan Howard

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – New Zealand Sprintcar Grand Prix – Daniel Rogers

Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Redpath

Nelson Speedway – Richmond, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – New Zealand Midget Car Grand Prix – Peter Hunnibell

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – All Star Challenge – Kalib Henry

