CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (January 24, 2020) — After nine heat race events Kaidon Brown leads the point standings after the opening night of the New Zealand Midget Car Title. Brown scored 56 points winning heat four and nine on Friday. Tyler Courtney, Brad Mosen, and Brock Maskovich are in a three-way tie for second with 55 points. Zach Daum currently rounds out the top five.

The full rundown will be posted later today.