2020 Feature Win List Week Four: McFadden Takes the Lead

(January 28, 2020) — With his victory at the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic James McFadden took sole possession of first place on the feature win list four weeks into the 2020 season with four wins. Donny Schatz and Kyle Larson remain tied for second with three wins this calendar year. By winning the New Zealand Midget Car title Michael Pickens moved into a six way tie for third spot on the list with two victories.

2020 Feature Win List – Week 4

Updated 01/28/2020

1. James McFadden – 4

2. Donny Schatz – 3

3. Kyle Larson – 3

4. Buddy Kofoid – 2

5. Carson Macedo – 2

6. Kalib Henry – 2

7. Michael Pickens – 2

8. Shane Stewart – 2

9. Trent Martin – 2

10. Brad Sweet – 1

11. Brent Kratzmann – 1

12. Brock Dean – 1

13. Callum Williamson – 1

14. Cannon McIntosh – 1

15. Chris James – 1

16. Christopher Bell – 1

17. Corey McCullagh – 1

18. Cory Eliason – 1

19. Daniel Rogers – 1

20. Daniel Storer – 1

21. Jacob Jolly – 1

22. Jake Ashworth – 1

23. Jamie Larsen – 1

24. Jason Bates – 1

25. Keaton Dahm – 1

26. Luke Dillon – 1

27. Luke Redpath – 1

28. Marcus Dumesny – 1

29. Matt Jackson – 1

30. Matt Mills – 1

31. Matthew Leversedge – 1

32. Michael Keen – 1

33. Michael Stewart – 1

34. Nathan Howard – 1

35. Nathan Smee – 1

36. Peter Hunnibell – 1

37. Rico Abreu – 1

38. Rodney Wood – 1

39. Rusty Whittaker – 1

40. Scott Bogucki – 1

41. Tanner Thorson – 1

42. Tim King – 1

43. Tom Lumsden – 1

44. Tom Payet – 1

45. Troy DeCaire – 1

46. Tyler Courtney – 1

47. Zeb Wise – 1