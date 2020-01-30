2020 Terre Haute Action Track Schedule Released

By Adam Mackey

(Terre Haute, IN) The 2020 racing schedule for the Terre Haute Action Track has now been officially released. The schedule features eight great events with some of the top series in the country making stops at the ½-mile dirt facility.

The action all begins on Sunday, April 26th with the 2020 Season Opener presented by Scott’s Custom Colors & Towing. The event will feature the first of two visits for the MSCS Sprint Cars in addition to the Indiana Late Model Series and the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

The 2020 Week Of Indy will be a great one for the Action Track, as Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21 will feature a doubleheader of racing. On Wednesday, May 20, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will be in town for the Hulman Classic, running with the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

Thursday, May 21 will see the USAC Silver Crown Series Champ Cars in action, running in the Sumar Classic. This event features a new date on the schedule, racing in place of the former Hoosier 100 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Action Track event will also see the first visit for the Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars.

Making a return after a rainout in 2019 will be the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series motorcycles on Saturday, June 6. The stars of the two wheel variety made a visit in 2018, packing the stands and putting on a good show for the fans.

Many will be excited to see the NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars have a new date of Sunday, July 12 for 2020. The popular tour was on the Action Track schedule the last two years but the October date wasn’t kind with weather. The 2018 event was completed with high temperatures in the 50’s, while last year’s race was canceled due to weather. The new date will take the cold temperature factor out of the equation. Tickets, reserved and general admission, are now on sale online for the World of Oultaw Show.

The month of July will end with a big show on Wednesday, July 29 as Indiana Sprint Week comes to town for the Dorsett Automotive “Don Smith Classic”. Joining the sprint cars will be the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

The next to last event of the year is set for Sunday, August 16 as the MSCS Sprint Cars make their final visit of the year. In addition to the sprints, the Indiana Late Model Series will be back in addition to the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

Rounding out the 2020 campaign will be the Jim Hurtubise Classic on Friday, September 18. The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will be joined by the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.

For a full look at the 2020 season schedule and to purchase your advance sale discounted World Of Outlaw tickets, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

