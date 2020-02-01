24 Events on Tap for 33rd Racing Season at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OHIO (February 1, 2020) – In less than two months the roar of racing will return to Attica Raceway Park as “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue kicks off its 33rd year of racing on Friday, March 20. The 2020 racing season will see 24 events take place at ARP with over $650,000 in feature money scheduled to be paid.

“John Bores (ARP promoter) and our entire staff are excited for the special events in 2020 including six Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champion races, the 32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics, the second season of the Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS), the challenge series between the Attica late models and Wayne County Speedway and Oakshade Raceway and several special events for the 305 sprints,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at ARP.

Tony Stewart’s All Stars will make their first appearance of the year at Attica for the traditional Core & Main Spring Nationals, Friday and Saturday, April 10 and 11. Attica Raceway Park will once again kick off the All Star’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Friday, June 12 with the traveling series heading back to Attica on Friday, July 3. The All Stars will help Attica wrap up the season with the traditional Attica Ambush on Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5 with the Saturday event paying $10,000 to win.

The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products AFCS Presented by the Baumann Auto Group will have 10 events for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints with three paying $4,000 to win (May 15, June 5 and July 24).

The 32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series will take place Tuesday, July 14.

Attica Raceway Park welcomes new Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast as the sponsor of the UMP Late Models in 2020. The late models have 20 events on the 2020 schedule including the Attica/Wayne County challenge series (April 17, May 29 and July 31) and the Attica/Oakshade challenge series (May 1, June 26 and July 24). The late models will battle for $3,000 to win on Friday, May 8 and the June 12 mid-season championship race will pay the feature winner $2,000. The late models will also have a $2,000 to win affair on Friday Sept. 4.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will compete in 20 races in 2020 including eight events for the AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales with three of those race paying the feature winner $1,000 (May 15, June 26 and Aug. 21. Another $1,000 to win affair will be held on Sept. 5.

“We have continued to make improvements each year at Attica including new clay added last fall. Our race teams will be competing for great prize money and point fund thanks to our great sponsors and loyal fans,” said Bores.

Gates open for Friday events at 5 p.m. with racing underway at 7:45 p.m. Saturday rain date events will see gates open at 3 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park 2020 schedule

Friday, March 20 – Construction Equipment & Supply/Bucyrus Road Materials Night – 410 and 305 sprints, late models (rain date of Saturday, March 21)

Friday, March 27 – True Alpha Wealth Management Night – 410 and 305 sprints, late models (rain date of Saturday, March 28)

Friday, April 3 – Venture Visionary Partners Night – 410 and 305 sprints, late models (rain date of April 4)

Friday, April 10 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, late models

Saturday, April 11 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, 305 sprints

Friday, April 17 – Advanced Drainage System/Erie Blacktop Night – AFCS 410 sprints, Attica/Wayne County Late Models, 305 sprints

Friday, April 24 – Craig Miller Trucking Night – 410 and 305 sprints and late models (rain date if both April 10 and 11 are cancelled)

Friday, May 1 – Smith Paving Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, Attica/Oakshade Late Models, 305 sprints

Friday, May 8 – Stillwater Metal/Bazell Race Fuels/UUI Night – Late Models ($3,000 to win), 305 sprints, dirt trucks, vintage cars

Friday, May 15 – Eric Phillips 32nd Anniversary Classic – American Powersports of Findlay and Sandusky Night – AFCS 410 sprints ($4,000 to win), late models, AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,000 to win presented by Gressman Powersports).

Friday, May 22 – Foster Auto Body/The Adkins Group Fan Appreciation Night – 410 and 305 sprints, late models ($10 general admission, open pit area/meet the drivers, $1 hot dogs and 50 cent popcorn).

Friday, May 29 – Steinle Chevrolet Buick in Clyde/Smith Family Foods Night – AFCS 410 sprints, Attica/Wayne County late models, AFCS 305 sprints

Friday, June 5 – Edward Jones of Clyde/Mike Neill Financial Advisor Mid-Season Championship Night – AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to win), AFCS 305 Sprints (double points), dirt trucks

Friday, June 12 – Ohio Sprint Speedway – Kistler Engines/Ohio CAT, Ferguson Waterworks Night – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions ($5,000 to win), late models ($2,000 to win, double points)

Friday, June 26 – Burns Electric Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, Attica/Oakshade Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,000 to win)

Friday, July 3 – Baumann Auto Group Night – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, late models and 305 sprints

Friday, July 10 – Kear’s Speed Shop/Croghan Colonial Bank Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, late models and AFCS 305 Sprints.

Tuesday, July 14 – World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – 32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics ($10,000 to win).

Friday, July 24 – Sutton Bank/Morgan Stanley Night – AFCS Sprints ($4,000 to win), Attica/Oak Shade Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, July 31 – NAPA Auto Parts Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, Attica/Wayne County Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, Aug. 21 – Columbus Equipment/Central Ohio Farmers Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, Late Models, AFCS 305 sprints ($1,000 to win presented by Griff’s Engines).

Friday, Aug. 28 – Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating Presents the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night – 410 sprints, late models, 305 sprints (double points)

ATTICA AMBUSH

Friday, Sept. 4 – Murphy Tractor Night – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions ($5,000 to win), late models ($2,000 to win)

Saturday, Sept. 5 – All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions ($10,000 to win), 305 sprints ($1,000 to win)