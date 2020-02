GRANVILLE, NSW (February 7, 2020) — The “old school” sprint car program scheduled for Saturday at Valvoline Raceway is cancelled due to rain. Due to the number of teams from out of town making the trip to Valvoline Raceway and the weather forecast track officials opted to cancel early.

Valvoline Raceway returns to action Saturday February 15, 2020 featuring the Ultimate Sprintcar Championship.