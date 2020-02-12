2020 Feature Win List Update: Schatz, McFadden, and Larson Tied at the Top

(February 12, 2020) — After six weeks of action plus two additional races on Monday and Tuesday Donny Schatz, James McFadden, and Kyle Larson are tied for the top spot on the feature win list with four victories each.

Larson joined the top of the list following his victory on Tuesday at East Bay Raceway Park with the All Star Circuit of Champions. Larson’s other victories include the preliminary and finale at the Chili Bowl Nationals and a midget car feature at Huntly International Speedway in New Zealand.

Schatz picked up his first victory of the year in the United States Friday at Volusia Speedway Park to go with his three victories in Australia at Archerfield Speedway.

McFadden has three wins with the World Series Sprintcars to go with his victory at the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway.

Aaron Reutzel and Brad Sweet distanced themselves from the rest of the pack in a tie for fourth position on the list with three wins each. Reutzel picked up victories at Volusia Speedway Park and East Bay Raceway Park with the All Star Circuit of Champions to go with his win in Australia at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. Sweet jumped up the list scoring one win each with All stars and World of Outlaws.

Behind the top five 11 other drivers are tied with two wins going into a busy week of action in Florida and a full slate of racing in Australia and New Zealand.

Feature Win List

Updated 02/12/2020 at 7:30 a.m. EST

1. Donny Schatz – 4

2. James McFadden – 4

3. Kyle Larson – 4

4. Aaron Reutzel – 3

5. Brad Sweet – 3

6. Buddy Kofoid – 2

7. Carson Macedo – 2

8. Garrett Green – 2

9. Kalib Henry – 2

10. Mark Smith – 2

11. Michael Pickens – 2

12. Nathan Smee – 2

13. Shane Stewart – 2

14. Tanner Thorson – 2

15. Trent Martin – 2

16. Tyler Courtney – 2

17. Ash Hounsfield – 1

18. Brent Kratzmann – 1

19. Brenton Farrer – 1

20. Brock Dean – 1

21. Callum Williamson – 1

22. Cannon McIntosh – 1

23. Chris James – 1

24. Chris Windom – 1

25. Christopher Bell – 1

26. Christopher Halesworth – 1

27. Corey McCullagh – 1

28. Cory Eliason – 1

29. Daniel Eggleton – 1

30. Daniel Rogers – 1

31. Daniel Storer – 1

32. Dayn Bentvelzen – 1

33. Jacob Jolly – 1

34. Jake Ashworth – 1

35. Jamie Duff – 1

36. Jamie Larsen – 1

37. Jamie Veal – 1

38. Jason Bates – 1

39. Kaiden Manders – 1

40. Kaidon Brown – 1

41. Keaton Dahm – 1

42. Keke Falland – 1

43. Logan Schuchart – 1

44. Luke Dillon – 1

45. Luke Redpath – 1

46. Marcus Dumesny – 1

47. Matt Egel – 1

48. Matt Jackson – 1

49. Matt Mills – 1

50. Matthew Leversedge – 1

51. Michael Keen – 1

52. Michael Stewart – 1

53. Nathan Howard – 1

54. Peter Hunnibell – 1

55. Rico Abreu – 1

56. Rodney Wood – 1

57. Rusty Whittaker – 1

58. Scott Bogucki – 1

59. Shane Golobic – 1

60. Stevie Sussex – 1

61. Tim King – 1

62. Tom Lumsden – 1

63. Tom Payet – 1

64. Troy DeCaire – 1

65. Zeb Wise – 1