Return to Racing Still on Hold for Robert Ballou

With the USAC National Sprint Car Series set to kick the 2020 season off this weekend in Florida, Robert Ballou still finds himself on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a devastating arm injury endured back on June 23rd, 2019.

“I am bummed not to be kicking my season off this weekend, but this injury was a lot more severe than we thought initially,” Ballou said. “The good news is things are going really well, and there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel. I just hate it for my friends and partners that I am still sidelined.”

Undergoing his final surgery back on January 9th to remove some hardware from earlier surgeries, Ballou has been working feverishly to rehab and regain strength and admits it has been a long process.

“My medical team has been great, and they continue to tell me things are going the right direction,” he added. “I definitely feel the strength coming back and to me that is a huge win.”

As Ballou continues to work towards his return to racing, he has a target to return to action by the end of March.

“I am excited to finally get back in the seat of my car and have some really cool things set for this season that I will release very soon,” Ballou said. “I want to thank everyone for the continued support as I continue to rehab.”

ON TAP: Robert Ballou’s 2020 season is set open by the end of March.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 0, Wins- 0 Top 5’s- 0, Top-10’s- 0

