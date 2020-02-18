Dominic Scelzi and New Crew Chief Jimmy Carr Debuting Together Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Calif. (Feb. 18, 2020) – Dominic Scelzi kicks off his aggressive 2020 schedule this Saturday.

Scelzi and new crew chief Jimmy Carr will make their debut together at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, Calif., which hosts a 360ci winged sprint car event.

“I’m so ready to get going,” Scelzi said. “I’m excited to see what we can do this year and build something that will be a long-term thing. It’s going to be what I hope is for the rest of my career. For some people maybe the pressure is way up, but for me I don’t feel pressure. I have great people behind me. We have great engines and great race cars. I have all the tools I need to be successful.”

Scelzi is coming off a career-best season with eight wins. His most recent triumph at Keller Auto Speedway occurred in April 2018.

“We’re just going to chase wins this year,” he said. “We’ve won a handful of shows in Hanford, four or five times. I feel pretty confident. We’ve won when it’s been hooked up and rough and we’ve won when it’s been slick. We’ve conquered that place with pretty much any surface it’s given us.”

Scelzi is also excited to start the season at a track that was recently taken over by veteran Peter Murphy, who has played an important role in his career.

“It’s really neat,” Scelzi said. “Peter and I normally talk a lot, but we’ve talked a ton the last three months as this has been building up. There’s a lot of exciting stuff that has been announced. He’s the right guy for the job.”

Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, Calif.

