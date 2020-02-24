USCS Winter Heat Shifts to Southern Raceway on Saturday

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA (February 23, 2020) — The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters 2020 USCS Winter Heat Series presented by Speed Shift TV Round #5 on Saturday, February 29th has been moved to Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida as part of the Speedway’s 2020 SEASON OPENER, “the 3rd annual Battle at the Beach”.

The move was necessary due to still wet grounds and more rain on Monday and Tuesday and cold weather temperatures predicted late this week and on the Saturday raceday at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississipi where the event was scheduled originally as part of the 12th annual USCS Frostbuster 150.

The event at Southern Raceway in addition to the 700 H.P. USCS winged sprint cars will include a special event for the 604 Crate Late Models, Pure Stock, Vintage and Stinger divisions for a full night of high-speed action- packed Family entertainment.

The series will contest the USCS Winter Heat presented by Speed Shift TV Round #4 at Hattesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS as previously scheduled on Friday, February 28th. www.hattiesburgspeedway.net

For more info please visit Southern Raceway’s Face ebook page. The official track website is www.southernraceway.com

For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or their Facebook page at USCS Racing or call USCS at 770-865-6097.