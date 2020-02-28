SOD to Remain Idle as a Touring Series for 2020, Eyes Return for 2021

(February 28, 2020) — More clarity was given to the situation with the Sprints on Dirt series on Friday. Series owner Ed Kennedy released the following statement on Friday that SOD would not function as a touring sprint car series in 2020 but would sanction one race at the end of the season with an eye towards 2020.

“After much thought and consideration, the SOD series will not compete as a traveling series in 2020. Throughout the course of this year, we will work on a refresh of the strategy and direction of the series to develop towards a strong future. Specifically, we will work towards building a new leadership team and competition structure that better aligns the series towards long-term stability for our competitors, teams, tracks, partners, and fans that have supported the series throughout our 40+ year history. We will look to do this in collaboration with other series and organizations willing to work together for the collective good of the sport and all stakeholders. As part of this transition, we have parted ways with 2019 Series Director Dave Muzzillo and will immediately begin the search for a visionary leader that can develop and execute our plans for the future. Finally, we will sanction one race at the end of the 2020 season where we will reveal the revised strategy and direction for the SOD series in 2021 and beyond.”

This strategy was eluded to by several sources that would not go on the record earlier in the week and was confirmed by Kennedy on Friday.

This statement follows Butler Motor Speedway, Crystal Motor Speedway, and Hartford Motor Speedway dropping their dates for 2020.

Several dates at tracks have been filled by the various series owned by the Great Lakes Super Sprints, the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series, and the new crate sprint car series being formed in Michigan for 2020.