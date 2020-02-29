Macedo Wins the 2020 Australian Speedcar Title

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (February 29, 2020) — Carson Macedo can add the honor of running the #1AU on his speedcar to his career highlights after winning Saturday’s Australian Speedcar Title at Premier Speedway. Macedo led all 40-laps of Saturday’s finale to best fellow American Alex Bright for the victory. New Zealand title winner Michael Pickens ran second for a large portion of the main event before blowing a right rear tire and making contact with the fence, ending his night.

The victory was Macedo’s fourth this season driving for Sean Dyson with three wins coming in speedcar competition and one in the winged 410 sprint car during the 2020 calendar year.

2020 Australian Speedcar Title

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, VIC

Saturday February 29, 2020

Heat Race #13:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. W7-Tom Payet

3. V97-Kaidon Brown

4. N11-Jay Waugh

5. V71-Domain Ramsay

6. N78-Troy Jenkins

7. V27-Dillon Ghent

8. V75c-Shannon McQueen

9. T12-Mitchell Freeman

10. V55-Toby Smith

Heat Race #14:

1. NZ1-Michael Pickens

2. V39-Nick Parker

3. S6-Kaleb Currie

4. W26-Keenan Fleming

5. V26-Taylor Gore

6. N40-Dave Lambert

7. N24-Clint Leibhardt

8. S71-Troy Ware

DNS. V75ok-Michelle Decker

Heat Race #15:

1. N51-Michael Stewart

2. W4-Alex Bright

3. N14-Nathan Smee

4. Q89-Rusty Whittaker

5. V17-Mitch Whiting

6. S88-Todd Wigzell

7. N42-Warren Ferguson

8. V8-Jack Day

9. N57-Harley Smee

10. V10m-Caleb Mills

Heat Race #16:

1. V21-Adam Wallis

2. T91-Brock Webster

3. V22-Joseph Lostitch

4. V12-Justin McMinn

5. S57-Robert Heard

6. V23-Matt Jackson

7. S83-Brett Ireland

8. V9-Mathew Balcombe

9. N34-Jeffrey Burns

10. W23-Glen Mears

Pole Shuffle Round #1:

1. T91-Brock Webster

2. S83-Brett Ireland

Pole Shuffle Round #2:

1. T91-Brock Webster

2. S6-Kaleb Currie

Pole Shuffle Round #3:

1. V97-Kaidon Brown

2. T91-Brock Webster

Pole Shuffle Round #4:

1. V97-Kaidon Brown

2. Q89-Rusty Whittaker

Pole Shuffle Round #5:

1. V97-Kaidon Brown

2. W4-Alex Bright

Pole Shuffle Round #6:

1. NZ1-Michael Pickens

2. V97-Kaidon Brown

Pole Shuffle Round #7:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. NZ1-Michael Pickens

Pole Shuffle Round #8:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. NZ1-Michael Pickens

B-Main #1:

1. N11-Jay Waugh

2. N51-Michael Stewart

3. V27-Dillon Ghent

4. V23-Matt Jackson

5. W26-Keenan Fleming

6. W23-Glen Mears

7. N34-Jeffrey Burns

8. T12-Mitchell Freeman

9. V8-Jack Day

10. N40-Dave Lambert

B-Main #2:

1. W7-Tom Payet

2. S71-Troy Ware

3. S57-Robert Heard

4. N24-Clint Leibhardt

5. V26-Taylor Gore

6. N42-Warren Ferguson

7. V9-Mathew Balcombe

8. S88-Todd Wigzell

9. V75c-Shannon McQueen

A-Main:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. W4-Alex Bright

3. S6-Kaleb Currie

4. W7-Tom Payet

5. V21-Adam Wallis

6. Q89-Rusty Whittaker

7. V12-Justin McMinn

8. N78-Troy Jenkins

9. N11-Jay Waugh

10. S57-Robert Heard

11. V39-Nick Parker

12. S83-Brett Ireland

13. V27-Dillon Ghent

14. V26-Taylor Gore

15. N14-Nathan Smee

16. V22-Joseph Lostitch

17. N24-Clint Leibhardt

18. N51-Michael Stewart

19. S71-Troy Ware

20. V23-Matt Jackson

21. NZ1-Michael Pickens

22. T91-Brock Webster

23. V97-Kaidon Brown

24. V71-Domain Ramsay