Cling Tops San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing At USA Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

TUCSON, AZ (February 29, 2020) – Picking up his second career victory with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, Tempe’s Sterling Cling parked the Cling Racing No. 34 in Victory Lane at USA Raceway.

Advancing two positions from his third starting spot to take the win, Cling was hunted to the line by eighth starting Dennis Gile with Kyle Shipley charging through the field from 16th to complete Saturday’s podium. Dustin Burkhart grabbed fourth with Ryan Murphy completing the top five.

Aaron Jones from 11th made it to sixth with Randy Nelson in tow. Jonas Reynolds, Ronald Webster, and Pete Yerkovich made up the top ten.

The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series races next at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande on Saturday, March 7.

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

USA Raceway

Tucson, AZ

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Joe Scheopner[4]

2. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[6]

3. 43-Ryan Oerter[5]

4. 4T-Josh Bobinski[2]

5. 3-Pete Yerkovich[1]

6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Dennis Gile[1]

2. 34-Sterling Cling[4]

3. 42-Danny Mathus[3]

4. 0-Jonas Reynolds[5]

5. 22-Aaron Jones[6]

6. 51-Ronald Webster

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Ryan Murphy[2]

2. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[1]

3. 9-Randy Nelson[3]

4. 19S-Hayden Reinbold[6]

5. 66-Colton Maroney[4]

6. 3T-Tyler Most[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 34-Sterling Cling[3]

2. 13-Dennis Gile[8]

3. 0G-Kyle Shipley[16]

4. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[4]

5. 7X-Ryan Murphy[1]

6. 22-Aaron Jones[11]

7. 9-Randy Nelson[9]

8. 0-Jonas Reynolds[10]

9. 51-Ronald Webster[17]

10. 3-Pete Yerkovich[14]

11. 43-Ryan Oerter[5]

12. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[6]

13. 17-Joe Scheopner[2]

14. 42-Danny Mathus[7]

15. 66-Colton Maroney[13]

16. 19S-Hayden Reinbold[18]

DNS: 4T-Josh Bobinski

DNS: 3T-Tyler Most