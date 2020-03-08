C.J. Leary Doubles Up at Peoria’s “Spring Showcase”

From Lance Jennings

PEORIA, AZ (March 7, 2020) – After battling “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN) topped Saturday’s finale of the “Spring Showcase” at Canyon Speedway Park. Piloting Bill Michael’s #77M Kodiak Products / Beal’s Auto Body Sherman, Leary backed up yesterday’s win and took the $3,000 AMSOIL USAC/CRA & Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car victory ahead of Williams, Brody Roa, R.J. Johnson, and hard charger “Speedy” Stevie Sussex.

Sussex earned the program’s All Coast Construction Hard Charger Award with a seventeenth to fifth place run.

Gardner also posted the night’s Woodland Auto Display / Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award with a time of 13.643 over the 20-car roster.

The night’s 10-lap heat race victories went to Leary (Component Repair Company / Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars First Heat) and Williams (Flowdynamics / Competition Suspension Inc. / Rod End Supply Second Heat).

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will head to Perris Auto Speedway (Perris, CA) for the “So-Cal Showdown” on March 28th with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action at Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ) on April 4th.

USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series / Sands Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

3rd Annual Spring Showcase

Canyon Speedway Park

Peoria, AZ

March 7, 2020

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING:

1. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-13.643

2. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-13.897

3. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-13.954

4. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-13.962

5. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-14.071

6. Kyle Shipley, 0G, Shipley-14.095

7. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-14.125

8. Dennis Gile, 13G, Gile-14.135

9. C.J. Leary, 77M, Michael-14.198

10. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-14.225

11. Tommy Malcolm, 5X,, Napier-14.238

12. J.J. Yeley, 02, Rossi-14.317

13. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-14.398

14. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-14.489

15. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-14.581

16. Ikaika O’Brien, 11O, O’Brien-14.850

17. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-15.051

18. John Romero, 65X, Romero-15.436

19. Rocky Silva, 50S, Silva-15.694

20. Jeremy Ellertson, 22, Ellertson-NT

Component Repair Company / Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars Heat Race #1: (10 laps)

1. Leary

2. Johnson

3. Malcolm

4. Davis

5. Gardner

6. Roa

7. McCarthy

8. Curtis

9. Sussex

10. Silva

Flowdynamics / Competition Suspension Inc. / Rod End Supply Second Hear Race #2: (10 laps)

1. Williams

2. Swanson

3. Shipley

4. Yeley

5. Gile

6. Gansen

7. Tafoya

8. Ellertson

9. O’Brien

10. Romero

Feature: (30 laps, with starting positions)

1. C.J. Leary (2)

2. Austin Williams (1)

3. Brody Roa (8)

4. R.J. Johnson (3)

5. Stevie Sussex (17)

6. J.J. Yeley (12)

7. Damion Gardner (7)

8. Matt McCarthy (13)

9. Chris Gansen (14)

10. Tommy Malcolm (11)

11. Jeremy Ellertson (20)

12. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (9)

13. Kyle Shipley (4)

14. Dennis Gile (10)

15. Charles Davis Jr. (5)

16. Michael Curtis (15)

17. Jake Swanson (6)

18. Ikaika O’Brien (16)

19. John Romero (18)

20. Rocky Silva (19)

**Shipley flipped on lap 10 of the feature.

Feature Lap Leaders: Lap 1-6 Williams, Laps 7-12 Leary, Lap 13 Williams, Laps 14-30 Leary