Mark Smith Scores Seventh Win of 2020 Saturday at Chatham

CHATHAM, LA (March 7, 2020) — Mark Smith won Saturday’s main event with the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Saturday at Chatahm Speedway. Smith held off Greg Wilson and Koty Adams for the victory. The win was Smith’s sixth victory of the season with USCS and seventh overall during the 2020 season.

United Sprint Car Series

Chatham Speedway

Chatham, LA

Saturday March 7, 2020

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[6]

2. 47-Dale Howard[5]

3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]

4. 14-Tony Stewart[8]

5. 49-Mallie Shuster[1]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]

7. 13-Chase Howard[7]

8. 7E-Eric Gunderson[2]

BMRS Racing Solutions Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. W20-Greg Wilson[1]

2. 17G-Channin Tankersley[5]

3. 10-Terry Gray[3]

4. 3-Howard Moore[7]

5. 2H-Tommy Hall[8]

6. 44-Ronny Howard[2]

7. 22-Conner Leoffler[6]

8. DNS: 5-Richard Reynolds

Butlerbuilt Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Danny Smith[3]

2. 17-Alex Lyles[1]

3. 16-Koty Adams[5]

4. 10L-Landon Britt[4]

5. 20-Jim Shuster[7]

6. 93-Jake Knight[2]

7. DNS: 3B-Chris Banja

Dash for Cash Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. M1-Mark Smith[2]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[3]

4. 10-Terry Gray[6]

5. 22-Conner Leoffler[4]

6. 4-Danny Smith[5]

A Main (30 Laps)

1. M1-Mark Smith[6]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[2]

3. 16-Koty Adams[1]

4. 17G-Channin Tankersley[3]

5. 14-Tony Stewart[8]

6. 47-Dale Howard[4]

7. 4-Danny Smith[5]

8. 3-Howard Moore[9]

9. 10-Terry Gray[10]

10. 93-Jake Knight[17]

11. 17-Alex Lyles[7]

12. 20-Jim Shuster[13]

13. 10L-Landon Britt[12]

14. 49-Mallie Shuster[14]

15. 28-Jeff Willingham[15]

16. 13-Chase Howard[18]

17. 2H-Tommy Hall[19]

18. 7E-Eric Gunderson[21]

19. 10M-Morgan Turpen[11]

20. 44-Ronny Howard[16]

DNS: 22-Conner Leoffler

DNS: 5-Richard Reynolds

DNS: 3B-Chris Banja