AFCS Spronsor News

From Duane Hancock

The AFCS 305 Series would like to welcome Napa Auto Parts of Bryan Ohio

as the 2020 title sponsor! The Napa Auto Parts of Bryan Presented by

Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 Series will host 16 events during the

2020 season. Napa Auto Parts of Bryan is the only independently owned

automotive store in Bryan. They offer quality auto parts, hydraulic

hoses, and heavy duty truck parts from experienced automotive

specialist. The AFCS 305 season kicks off Friday May 15th at Attica

Raceway Park with a $1000 to win event. Inaugural series champion Jamie

Miller will return to the Ryan French Racing 26 machine to defend his

title.