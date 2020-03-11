HANFORD’S TWIN 20s OPEN 12TH USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SEASON

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 10, 2020… This Saturday, March 14th, the cars and stars of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will open their twelfth season at Keller Auto Speedway. Now promoted by Peter Murphy, the Hanford, California oval will showcase “twin 20-lap features” for non-winged 360 sprints. The field will be totally inverted in the last event and if a driver wins both features, they will earn an extra $1,000 cash bonus. The action packed card will also feature IMCA Stock Cars and the Legends of Kearney Bowl Vintage Cars. The pit gates will open at 1:00pm, front gates will open at 4:30pm and racing is scheduled for 6:30pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at kellerautospeedway.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2020 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK.

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

To date, the Kings County Fairgrounds has hosted forty-nine USAC West Coast Sprint Car shows. Richard Vander Weerd, who leads all drivers with ten Hanford victories, also claimed the last appearance on May 12, 2018. Track promoter Peter Murphy set the 1-lap qualifying track record of 15.290 on March 13, 2010 and the complete series track win list is at the end of this release.

When the checkered flags flew at Petaluma, California on October 12th, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) claimed his first USAC West Coast Sprint Car championship. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino posted three feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 87 feature laps led on the season. Tristan has eight career series wins and will be looking to add Hanford to his resume.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) finished second in the championship point chase. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons had two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led in the campaign. Ryan has two West Coast wins and will have his sights on his first victory at the Kings County Fairgrounds.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) placed third in the USAC West Coast point standings. Driving the family owned #88 Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw had a solid year with one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and seven top-10 finishes to his credit. The versatile driver will be looking to score his first West Coast victory at Hanford’s season opener.

T.J. Smith (Fresno, CA) ranked fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the May Motorsports’ #8M Salmon Motorsports / Coopers Propane Maxim, Smith recorded four heat race victories, one hard charger award, seven top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led in the campaign. The former Santa Maria track champion will have his sights on his fifth series triumph.

J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA) finished fifth in the point standings and earned rookie of the year honors. Piloting the Keller Motorsports’ #2 Firestone Brewery 805 / Crown Limousine Triple X, Ringo posted one heat race victory, two hard charger awards, seven top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led in 2019. The Watsonville Ocean Sprint Car Champion will be looking to earn his first USAC win this Saturday night.

Hannah Mayhew, Austin Liggett, Austin Ervine, Slater Helt, Jake Swanson, Troy Rutherford, Steve Hix, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Michael Faccinto, Cody Majors, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, Tanner Boul, Tom Hendricks, Brandon Wiley, Brent Owens, and Kaleb Montgomery rounded out the top-20 in last year’s point standings.

Keller Auto Speedway is located at the Kings County Fairgrounds at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California. Adult tickets are $18, Military and Senior tickets are $15, Student tickets are $10, and Kids tickets are $10. Advance tickets and camping are available on the fairgrounds. For more event information, visit kellerautospeedway.com.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Austin Liggett, 3-Tristan Guardino, 2-Chase Johnson, 2-Jake Swanson, 1-Kaleb Montgomery, 1-Brody Roa, 1- Troy Rutherford.

HANFORD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 10-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Ryan Bernal, 6-Danny Faria Jr., 4-Bud Kaeding, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Justyne Hamblin, 2-Austin Liggett, 2-Peter Murphy, 2-Brody Roa, 2-T.J. Smith, 2-Craig Stidham, 1-Aaron Altaffer, 1-Rusty Carlile, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Terry Schank Jr.

FINAL 2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-860, 2. Ryan Timmons-710, 3. Koen Shaw-622, 4. T.J. Smith-550, 5. J.J. Ringo ®-539, 6. Hannah Mayhew ®-497, 7. Austin Liggett-468, 8. Austin Ervine-458, 9. Slater Helt ®-428, 10. Jake Swanson-400, 11. Troy Rutherford-328, 12. Steve Hix-308, 13. Danny Faria Jr.-294, 14. Michael Faccinto-275, 15. Cody Majors-266, 16. Ricky Kirkbride-255, 17. Tanner Boul ®-243, 18. Tom Hendricks-228, 19. Brandon Wiley-213, 20. Brent Owens ®-210, -Kaleb Montgomery-210.

2020 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

March 14: Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA (Twin 20-lap features)

April 18: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

April 19: Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA

May 15: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

May 16: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

June 13: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

June 20: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #1)

July 11: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

August 1: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

August 8: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 29: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #2)

September 11: Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA

September 12: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #3)

October 10: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

November 25: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / SE)

November 26: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (TNGP / Battle at the Beach #4 / SE)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with VRA Sprints.

SE = Special Event / Non-Points.

This schedule is subject to change.