Valvoline Raceway Cancels Saturday’s Program

GRANVILLE, NSW (March 13, 2020) – Due to lack of availability of medical staff to be on hand the program scheduled for Saturday at Valvoline Raceway has been cancelled. In a release posted to the track Facebook page on Thursday officials cited the community’s increased emphasis on the availability of medical staff due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus leaving them with no alternative but to cancel the event.

Other sprint car races in Australia as of this post are still on as scheduled for Saturday.