PIRTEK UMSS AND ITS RENEGADE BRAND CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP WITH HOOSIER TIRE

From Kris McMartin

The longer relationships last in racing, the better they get. Such is the case with the longstanding partnership that the PIRTEK Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) and our Renegade Racing brand has with Hoosier Tire. Since the inception of the PIRTEK UMSS in 2009, Hoosier Tire has provided quality racing tires to our teams and that partnership will continue through the 2022 season. “All of us with the PIRTEK UMSS and our Renegade Racing brand value our partnership with Hoosier Tire and appreciate the durability and safety built into each tire,” stated Ron Bernhagen of the PIRTEK UMSS. “We look forward to Hoosier Tire being a part of our plans for many years to come.” P Won Performance is the official tire distributor for the PIRTEK UMSS and will deliver tires right to your door. Check them out at https://p-won.com/