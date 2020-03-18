USA Raceway Postpones March 21 ASCS Desert Non-Wing Events

Bryan Hulbert

TUCSON, Ariz. (March 17, 2020) After the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series postponed their events through Arizona and California, the discussion arose to keep the Saturday, March 21 date at USA Raceway going with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series in action.

Due to the most recent actions and recommendations by the state of Arizona, track officials have made the call to postpone this Saturday’s events.

As soon as a new date has been established, we will update the 2020 schedule. Anyone with questions about tickets that were pre-purchased through the World of Outlaws, please go to http://www.woosprint.com. The track did not handle any ticket sales.

The American Sprint Car Series continues to monitor the situation that surrounds the COVID-19 Virus and the fallout that has occurred.

“At this time, this is the only race we’ve had postponed due to COVID-19,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

“We are working week by week to make sure that we are staying as current as possible with the information that is available. If we can race, we’ll race but again, if a situation comes up that a track owner/promoter is in a position that they can’t host an event because it’s been mandated by national, state, or local government we understand and will do our best to work with the track to reschedule.”

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.