TONY STEWART/CURB-AGAJANIAN RACING PUTS SKIN IN THE ONLINE GAME

From Misha Geisert

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 7, 2020) – While race teams and fans alike have turned to various forms of online motorsports competition to fill the void as the world battles COVID-19, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) is also looking to put some skin in the gaming world. iRacing fans can now carry their favorite TSR partner as they battle in online winged sprint car racing events.

With 13 different ‘skins’ available for download, competitors can also choose whether to carry the iconic No. 14 of Tony Stewart or the noteable No. 15 of Donny Schatz. Each scheme was designed by Drew Neel of One IX Design and are available online at www.tradingpaints.com.

Primary schemes are available for both the No. 14 and the No. 15 featuring Advance Auto Parts, Carquest, TechNet Professional, Rush Truck Centers, Ford Performance, Sage Fruit, Mobil 1, Digital Ally, Curb, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Absolute Automation, TSR and FloRacing.

To view or download available schemes, please visit the links noted below:

For more information regarding TSR’s partners, please visit https://www.tonystewartracing.com/partners/.

For more information regarding iRacing, please visit https://www.iracing.com/.

To learn more about Trading Paints, please visit https://www.tradingpaints.com.

About Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR):

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is the title-winning World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series team owned by three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. The organization has captured 26 short-track racing titles (17 United States Auto Club and nine World of Outlaws) since its inception in 2001. In 2020 TSR will field a team for 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz and a team for Stewart. Based in Brownsburg, Ind., TSR operates out of a 25,000-square-foot facility. For more information please visit us on the Web at www.TonyStewartRacing.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing, on Instagram at @tonystewart_rcg and on Twitter at @TonyStewart_Rcg.