Selinsgrove Speedway Cancels April 26, May 2 Races Amid Pandemic

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – The Ray Tilley Classic for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars as part of the Slivinski Law Offices Super 7 Series at Selinsgrove Speedway slated for this Sunday, April 26, has been cancelled due to continued restrictions stemming from the COVID –19 pandemic.

The same restrictions have also forced cancellation of the ASCS Battle of the Groves event at Selinsgrove Speedway that was slated for May 2.

The April 26 Tilley Classic was slated to be the first 410 sprint show of the year at the track after the March 29 race also fell victim to health regulations.

Selinsgrove Speedway hopes to reschedule the Tilley Classic as part of one of its five remaining 410 sprints shows on the 2020 schedule.

The Modern Heritage 410 sprints return to Selinsgrove Speedway for the Pennsylvania Speedweek Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial on June 28 as part of the Slivinksi Law Offices Super 7 Series.

Additional super sprint shows include a Summer Championship on July 25, the Summer Send-off on August 29, the National Open Qualifier on September 6 and the Jim Nace Memorial 38th annual National Open on September 26.

May was slated to open at Selinsgrove Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series battling the URC Sprints in the 2020 Battle of the Groves presented by Eleven Oaks Farm on May 2.

Selinsgrove and ASCS officials are currently evaluating the possibility of a make-up date coming up later this season.

Focus now shifts to May 9 at Selinsgrove Speedway and a potential season opener when the track will feature A & A Auto Stores Family Night offering reduced adult general admission and FREE general admission for students ages 12 – 17.

Family Night will feature exciting racing action for the Apache Tree Service IMCA/PASS 305 sprints in what will be the 305s season debut at the track with an additional six shows slated during the season.

Also racing on May 9 will be limited late models, the A & A Auto Stores roadrunners and the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds.

It continues to be the mission of Selinsgrove Speedway to begin its 2020 racing season as soon as possible while also adhering to the most recent guidance and directives available regarding the current COVID – 19 health crisis.

For a complete 2020 schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.