World of Outlaws Return to Racing Begins at Knoxville, Boone

CONCORD, NC — April 28, 2020 — The World of Outlaws, widely known as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” announced plans today for its official “Return to Racing” with a pair of “Behind Closed Doors” events, the first being a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race on Friday, May 8 at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World,” Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, IA. The very next weekend, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will make its return Friday, May 15 at “Iowa’s Action Track” Boone Speedway in Boone, IA. Both events will feature Hot Laps at 6:30pm CT (7:30pm ET), followed by qualifying and racing at 7:30pm CT (8:30pm ET) and include Saturday rain dates.

The events will be by invitation-only and all full-time World of Outlaws drivers are expected to be in attendance. Each race will feature a 48-car field, filled out with a mix of local, regional and national stars following a process guided by the World of Outlaws utilizing the Top 18 in each of the following: World of Outlaws point standings (’19 & ’20) along with Knoxville Raceway (’19), DIRTcar Late Model National (’19) and DIRTcar Summer Nationals (’19) point standings. Any eligible driver will be listed on the initial roster and will have 48 hours to contact Series officials to accept their invitation. The field will be rounded out using World of Outlaws Promoter’s Choice, current iRacing DIRTVision standings and current series standings.

The World of Outlaws working together with its series sponsors NOS Energy Drink and Morton Buildings, along with the support of several patrons of the sport, are also pleased to announce that these will be full-purse, $10,000-to-win races, expected to award full points and count towards the 2020 series championship standings.

Although no spectators will be allowed at the events, the entire night will be broadcast live on DIRTVision, the world leader in live streaming. DIRTVision will be offering a 20% discount on any new FAST PASS all-access subscription or single-event pay-per-view purchased at least 3 days prior to each event using Vouchers Codes: RETURNKNOXVILLE and RETURNBOONE. Existing subscription holders will receive a commemorative gift.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Hawkeye 100 at Boone Speedway remains postponed and the series is hopeful to reschedule the event. The upcoming Brownell’s Big Guns Bash in June at Knoxville Raceway featuring World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car remains on the series schedule.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic we have been working diligently with partner tracks and City, County, and State government officials across the country to be prepared for our Return to Racing and we will follow a strict set of guidelines that exceed local requirements, including social distancing, utilization of every other pit stall, health screening, hand washing stations and the distribution of masks and bottles of hand sanitizer to everyone in attendance,” explained Brian Carter, Chief Executive Officer for the World of Outlaws.

Complete guidelines can be viewed at the World of Outlaws COVID-19 Resource Center at www.worldofoutlaws.com.

“In conjunction with the management team at Knoxville Raceway we have been working with the Honorable Governor Kim Reynolds in Iowa to determine if and when a Return to Racing would be possible,” said Ben Geisler, Chief Marketing Officer for the World of Outlaws. “Governor Reynolds’ exceptional leadership during this crisis has been crucial during these talks, and her measured approach to opening Iowa back up for business has led us to this point.”

In late April, the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing published a set of Operational Procedures and Guidelines to assist dirt-track operators in better understanding protocols established by the CDC and local Public Health Departments as it relates to returning to business in line with the Federal Government’s three-phase approach to Opening Up America Again.

“The World of Outlaws put together Operational Procedures for this kind of event and approached us about making it happen, their plan gave us and our local officials a lot of confidence and we hope that we can set an example for dirt tracks across the country by setting a good example,” said Robert Lawton, Boone Speedway.

“While racing without fans will be hard for all of us, these events at Knoxville Raceway and Boone Speedway mark an important step in getting the country back on track. Governor Reynolds, along with our City and Marion County officials have been key in making that happen,” said John McCoy, Knoxville Raceway Race Director and Promoter.

While the World of Outlaws will not return to the real track until Friday, May 8and Friday, May 15, both series make their virtual debut at 8:00pm ET (7pm CT) on Tuesday, April 28 at the “World’s Greatest Dirt Track,” Eldora Speedway, live on CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network coverage continues on Tuesday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 12.

