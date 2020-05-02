West Texas Crude Nationals Coming to Lubbock on May 12-13

From Lonnie Wheatley

LUBBOCK, Texas (May 1, 2020) – Dirt track racing begins to ramp back up in the most extreme of forms with Sprint Cars firing back to life in the Lone Star State with the West Texas Crude Nationals presented by Josh Baughman at Lubbock’s West Texas Raceway on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13.

The Invitational event will be contested with ASCS 360-ci engine rules in effect and run under the All Star Circuit of Champions format of qualifying by heat race groups, heat races and features each night.

The Tuesday portion of the event atop the high-banked, 3/8-mile West Texas Raceway clay oval will offer up a $4,000 winner’s share and $800 to start the feature with the ante upped on Wednesday to $6,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start. Both nights will be aired live via PPV at https://www.speedshifttv.com/.

The field of 32-40 Sprint Cars will be accompanied each night by IMCA Modifieds that will be capped at 30 entries.

Adhering to current COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions in place in Texas, both nights of competition will take place with no spectators in the grandstands. Pit entry will be limited to ten people per car.

A vast array of the nation’s top Sprint Car racers are among those already confirmed for the event including two-time and reigning All Star Circuit of Champions titlist Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi, Dominic Scelzi, Terry McCarl, Austin McCarl, Carson McCarl, Brock Zearfoss, Joey Saldana, John Carney II, Harli White, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Justin Sanders, Jake Bubak, Matt Covington, Shane Golobic and Seth Bergman among others.

The complete roster of confirmed competitors for the West Texas Crude Nationals on May 12-13 will be unveiled shortly.

West Texas Raceway last hosted 360-ci Sprint Cars in June of 2018 with Sam Hafertepe, Jr., beating Seth Bergman and Sammy Swindell to the line in an ASCS Speedweek opener.

The West Texas Crude Nationals on May 12-13 is made possible by invaluable partners including Lubbock Wrecker Service, Hollywood Blasting & Coating, Precision Catalyst, Fischer Body Shop, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution, Beard Equipment, Nattress Construction and Momentum Racing Suspensions.

For additional information regarding the West Texas Crude Nationals, contact Josh Baughman at 432-258-3695 or via email at jbaughman@hollywood-tx.com.