Gas City I-69 Speedway Opens with Practice on Saturday

GAS CITY, IN (May 4, 2020) — A “Test and Tune” session is set for this Saturday afternoon (May 9) at Gas City I-69 Speedway. The session, which is open to all types/classes of race cars, will run from noon to 4 p.m. The pit entrance gate will open at 10 a.m.

“We have consulted with Gas City town officials and appreciate their approval and support in getting race cars on the track for the first time this season,” said Jerry Gappens, track promoter.

“As part of Governor Holcomb’s “Back On Track Indiana” plan — released last Friday — we are all working together to move forward as we try to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in a cautious, responsible manner,” Gappens added. “We are continuing dialogue with state, county and city officials to determine when racing may resume, including events where fans will be allowed to return to the grandstand seating area. We will hopefully have more to share later this week, as well as a revised 2020 schedule of events.”

(The race program scheduled for this Friday night, May 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.)

For Saturday’s “Test and Tune” the main grandstand will be closed to spectators.

Individuals will be admitted through the pit entrance only. Pit passes are $30 per person. New and sanitized ink pens will be utilized for each individual waiver signature. No concessions will be open. Sanitized restroom facilities will be available with only two people at a time allowed inside, with 6-feet social distancing. Team trailers shall be parked in such a way as to maintain 20 feet between the trailers. Passenger cars must park at a distance of at least 6 feet apart in the main parking lot.

It’s highly recommended those attending wear their own personal protection equipment, including facemasks, and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. Sanitizing stations will be available in the pit area and restrooms.

Each class of race car will run in its own group sessions (i.e. sprint cars with sprint cars, street stocks with street stocks, etc.). Car sessions will rotate throughout the four-hour time span.

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on U.S. 35/State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of Interstate 69’s exit 259.

