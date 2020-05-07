Robert Ballou Cleared To Race; Adds Winged Programs to 2020 Schedule

From Petersen Media

(May 7, 2020) — Working to recover from an jury sustained in June of 2019, Robert Ballou is ready to race. Though COVD-19 has put racing on hold up to date, Ballou is excited to announce that he will team up with famed Pennsylvania engine builder, Don Ott, and run a slate of winged races to go along with his non wing schedule in 2020.

“It has been a long road to recovery, but I am finally in a position where I feel a lot more comfortable in the car, and am excited to race this weekend in Pennsylvania,” Ballou said. “Don Ott came to me late last year about running some winged races together in 2020, and we had a nice schedule put together to go along with my USAC schedule. With everything that is going on, things have changed schedule wise, but we are still excited to run what we can together starting this weekend.”

Ballou and Ott were able to test and tune the Ballou Motorsports No. 12 winged car a month ago at BAPS Motor Speedway, and it has the Rocklin, CA native ready to get back to racing action for the first time in just under a calendar year this weekend at Selinsgrove Speedway.

“I am excited to work with Don, and get back to some winged racing,” Ballou added. “I had some success in a winged car in California at the start of my career, and Don is pretty excited to work with me, and get me back up to speed in the winged car.”

To compliment a schedule in Pennsylvania, Ballou will still have his familiar Non-Wing car in Indiana where he will fill his schedule with USAC races once racing commences in the Midwest.

“I’m really eager to get back in the non-winged car as well,” Ballou said. “The last time out, we were able to get a win, but it came at a cost and a pretty bad injury. We were trending in the right direction, so I am hopeful to continue that speed when we get back to it. I also have to thank all of these great partners that have stood behind me through this recovery.”