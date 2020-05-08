Saturday’s Selinsgrove Event in Doubt

SELINSGROVE, PA (May 8, 2020) – The winged 410 sprint car event scheduled for Saturday at Selinsgrove Speedway is now in doubt due to a change in government mandate. Selinsgrove Speedway officials announced on Thursday that the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) reached out to the track with a mandate to shut down this Saturday’s race per the office of state governor Tom Wolf.

The track is currently working with officials from the State of Pennsylvania to uphold the original approval that was granted by the DCED to hold the event.