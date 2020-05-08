THOMAS MESERAULL THE GUEST ON INSIDE THE RIDE FRIDAY ON FLORACING

From USAC

Thomas Meseraull is one of just five drivers to have won a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature in each of the past five full seasons, with 10 series victories spanning between 2015 to 2019. This Friday, May 8, he’s the guest on a new episode of Inside the Ride on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2Vtrwdd.

Rob Klepper hosts the show that goes in-depth with Meseraull as the two talk one-on-one about the San Jose, Calif. driver’s racing career, starting from childhood and through the ranks, which brought him to the level of BCRA Midget champion, then onto his eventual move to Indiana to compete locally and on the USAC National trail as a perennial winner and one of the most popular drivers on the scene today.

Inside the Ride with Meseraull and Klepper will be posted at 8am Eastern this Friday morning on FloRacing and you can re-watch it anytime thereafter on-demand on FloRacing where you will also have access to previous Inside the Ride episodes featuring Chad Boat, Logan Seavey and Kody Swanson.

For more information regarding Inside the Ride, stay tuned to www.FloRacing.com, USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com, USAC’s social media channels at www.facebook.com/usacracing, www.twitter.com/usacnation and on Instagram @usacnation.