Creek County Speedway Added To ASCS Sooner Lineup On June 5

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 15, 2020) Spearheaded by Terry Mattox (TMR Promotions), along with Matt and Ashleigh Ward (Ward Worthy Promotions), the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will see action on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Creek County Speedway, located just outside Kellyville, Okla.

The $2,000 to win, $300 to start showdown is an open event to anyone with an ASCS legal car, and attendance will not be restricted. The event will also include Non-Wing Champ Sprints ($600 to win, $125 to start), and Factory Stocks ($300 to win, $40 to start). Rules for both support divisions can be found at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co.

Grandstands tickets are on sale now at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co for $15 until Thursday, June 5. Admission day of the race is $20. Children 6-12 get in for $10 with kids five and under admitted free of charge into the grandstands. Pits are $35.

Pits open at 4:00 P.M., Grandstands at 5:00 P.M., and racing is at 8:00 P.M. (CT).

Further events are in the works for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products. Any updates will be posted as information becomes available.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville.

For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.