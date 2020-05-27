Devil’s Bowl added to Cometic Gasket Thunder Through The Plains

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 27, 2020) – Bumping the overall tally from eight to nine, the 2020 edition of Cometic Gasket Thunder Through The Plains presented by Hercules Tires featuring the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now consist of nine events over an 11-day span, as Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, will host the winged warriors on Wednesday evening, June 10. Although not new to All Star Circuit of Champions competition like many of the facilities on the Thunder Through The Plains schedule, it has been over 30 years since the Series last left tracks at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, hosting a doubleheader on March 9-10, 1990.

The Devil’s Bowl program will be the first of five consecutive nights of competition for Tony Stewart’s All Stars, continuing on with stops at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on Thursday, June 11, Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Friday, June 12, Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, on Saturday, June 13, and Chatham Speedway in Chatham, Louisiana, on Sunday, June 14.

With only a two-day break separating the first four events from the last five, the Thunder Through The Plains schedule will activate on Thursday, June 4, at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma, followed by visits to Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma, on Friday, June 5, Outlaw Motor Speedway in Oktaha, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 6, and 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, on Sunday, June 7.

Before the Cometic Gasket Thunder Through The Plains presented by Hercules Tires schedule can commence, the All Star Circuit of Champions must pass through Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday, May 29-30. The two-day blockbuster, the first full-point program on the 2020 All Star schedule, will award a total winner’s share equalling $13,200; $6,600-to-win each evening.

Since announcing his plans to join the All Star Circuit of Champions for the Park Jefferson doubleheader, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Tony Stewart, has had time to amend his upcoming schedule, ultimately extending his tour with America’s Series. The Columbus, Indiana-native will now follow the All Star Circuit of Champions during the entire Thunder Through The Plains campaign that extends through June 14.

General admission tickets for each night of the first-ever All Star invasion of Park Jefferson International Speedway are now available for $29. Children 5 and under will be admitted at a discounted price of $5. To comply with the social distancing recommendations upheld by the CDC, ticket purchases will be available online with only a limited number of tickets available. Those wanting to purchase tickets can do so by visiting the ticket link below. No reserved seating is available and any remaining tickets will be sold on the day of the respective events.

General admission tickets: https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?store=11275

Tickets for the events at Lawton Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway, Outlaw Motor Speedway, 81 Speedway, and Southern Oklahoma Speedway can be purchased through MyRacePass at https://market.myracepass.com/tickets/.

Park Jefferson International Speedway pit gates will open at 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, with general admission gates opening at 4 p.m. The mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take place at the Series command center, following social distancing guidelines, at 5:30 p.m., followed by motor heat at 6, hot laps at 6:30 and time trials at 7.

A rain date of Sunday, May 31, may be utilized if weather should become a factor during the Friday or Saturday program. If both Friday and Saturday are rained out, tickets from Friday night’s program will be valid Sunday. If either Friday or Saturday night are rained out, the tickets from the respective night that was rained out will be valid Sunday. If the Sunday program is utilized, it will run without a support division and hot laps will begin at 2 pm.

For those unable to attend the Park Jefferson doubleheader, or any other event on the 2020 All Star schedule, FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for both the All Star Circuit of Champions and IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, will broadcast the events live on its FloRacing platform. For more information, visit FloSports.tv or FloRacing.com.

All Star Trip Directory:

Friday and Saturday, May 29-30

Park Jefferson International Speedway

48426 332nd Street

Jefferson, SD 57049

http://www.parkjeff.com/

Thursday, June 4

Lawton Speedway

3501 South Sheridan Rd

Lawton, Oklahoma 73501

http://www.lawtonspeedway.com/

Friday, June 5

Red Dirt Raceway

990871 S Hwy 18

Meeker, Oklahoma 74855

http://www.reddirtraceway.com/

Saturday, June 6

Outlaw Motor Speedway

8100 Wainwright Rd

Oktaha, Oklahoma 74450

https://www.facebook.com/Outlawmotorspeedway1/

Sunday, June 7

81 Speedway

7700 N Broadway

Park City, KS 67219

http://www.race81speedway.com/

Wednesday, June 10

Devil’s Bowl Speedway

1711 Lawson Road

Mesquite, TX 75181

Thursday, June 11

Southern Oklahoma Speedway

2897 US-77

Ardmore, OK 73401

http://www.southernoklahomaspeedway.com/

Friday, June 12

Monarch Motor Speedway

1633 FM 369

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

https://www.mmsdirt.com/

Saturday, June 13

Lonestar Speedway

3131 FM 1252 EW

Kilgore, TX 75662

http://www.lonestarspeedway.com/

Sunday, June 14

Chatham Speedway

14325 Highway 4

Chatham, Louisiana 71226

http://www.chathamspeedway.com/

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 363 “semi-lovely” stores in 25 states. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.