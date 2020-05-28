Robert Ballou Makes Return TO Racing in Posse Country

PETERSEN MEDIA

Just shy of one calendar year since strapping into a racecar after a devasting arm injury last June, and turning competitive laps, Robert Ballou stepped out of his comfort zone to make his return to racing as he traveled to Lincoln Speedway in Pennsylvania and competed in a winged 410ci sprint car race.

“It felt great to strap back into a racecar and compete in a race,” Robert Ballou said. “Working with Don Ott was awesome, and we learned a little something each time we hit the track.

With 49 cars packed into the pit area for this event, Ballou timed the Don Ott Racing Engines/JE Pistons/Moose Blocks backed No. 12 entry in 11th quickest in the qualifying flight.

Moving into his heat race, the Rocklin, CA driver found himself in a transfer position directly into the feature event, but an issue while exiting turn two saw Ballou lose the handle and bring his heat race to a close.

Making his way into the ‘B’, Ballou would look for a berth into the 35-lap feature event, though he would have his work cut out coming from the tail end of the field.

With Ott and himself making a couple of adjustments before the ‘B’, Ballou would continue to show speed with the wing adorned on his car, as he worked his way forward. Get comfortable lap after lap, Ballou would make a ton of headway in the race, but his 9th place finish would bring his night to an end.

“It was good to get some competitive laps under our belts and get a feel for each other,” Ballou said. “Looking forward to what this year will offer, and have to thank everyone who supports this race team.”

ON TAP: Robert Ballou is slated to return to Pennsylvania on Friday night at Selinsgrove Speedway and Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 1, Wins- 0 Top 5’s- 0, Top-10’s- 0

