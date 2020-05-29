GO INSIDE THE RIDE WITH CHASE STOCKON FRIDAY ON FLORACING

From USAC

Chase Stockon is the ultimate ironman of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing, and this week, he joins host Rob Klepper as the guest on a brand-new episode of Inside The Ride, which debuts this Friday, May 29, exclusively on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2RWf0ks.

Stockon, of Fort Branch, Ind. is a 12-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car winner, and his current streak of 296 series starts dating back to the 2012 season ranks as the best of all-time. Late last year at the Terre Haute Action Track, Stockon broke the record of 284 starts set by Levi Jones between 2004 and 2012 and has started the first two events of the 2020 season.

On the show, Stockon and Klepper will discuss Chase’s racing career and his rise to stardom with the series, the streak, his emotional first USAC victory, and how he’s gotten the job done year-in and year-out as an owner-driver with the touring series, and much, much more.

Inside the Ride with Bacon and Klepper will be posted at 8am Eastern this Friday morning on FloRacing and you can re-watch it anytime thereafter on-demand on FloRacing where you will also have access to previous Inside the Ride episodes featuring Chad Boat, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson, Thomas Meseraull, Brody Roa and Brady Bacon.

