United Rebel Sprint Series Joins All-Stars for Thunder Through the Plains Stop at 81 Speedway

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – May 27, 2020 – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing president Rick Salem has been busy. With counties and states slowly reopening, he has been on the phone contacting track promoters to give his “Rebels” a chance to hit the track. On Wednesday afternoon he scored a marque event as the tour will be the support division for the upcoming Ollie’s Bargin Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 appearance at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas on Sunday night, June 7.

This $700 to-win, $200 to-start event will be only the second race on the 2020 race season that has suffered through event cancelations and plenty of rescheduling. Two-time and defending series champion Zach Blurton of Quinter won the season opener this past Saturday night at Salina Speedway in Salina, Kansas.

Founded in 2006, this 81 Speedway appearance will be just the sixth time in the series fifteen-year history the series has appeared at the three-eighths mile oval.0, Past winners include: Jake Martens (2019), Tanner Conn (2019), Jason Martin (2018), Chris Kelly (2017) and Brian Herbert (2008).

Tickets MUST be purchased online at www.race81speedway.com. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM with All Star time trials slated for a 7:00 PM start time.

Keep track of all the daily schedule additions and series information by accessing the series official FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) and for rules, past results, point standings and more head to www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com.