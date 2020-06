Feature Winners: May 26-31, 2020

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cole Duncan

Wednesday May 27, 2020

Southern Iowa Speedway – Oskaloosa, IA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Jonathan Hughes

Friday May 29, 2020

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jeremy McCune

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Chad Wilson

Creek County Speedway – Meeker, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Red Dirt Classic – Seth Bergman

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge – Logan Seavey

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Logan Schuchart

Old No. 1 Speedway – Harrisburg, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – Aaron Rutzel

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jake Bubak

Saturday May 30, 2020

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – ASCS Lone Star Region – Justin Sanders

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ethan Barrow

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Chad Wilson

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Kenny Edkin

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Ryan Bowers

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Corey McGehee

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Austin Mundie

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series – Buddy Kofoid

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Jack Dover

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – John Lambertz

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Donny Schatz

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Joe Bob Lee

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Todd Rittenhouse Jr.

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Chad Trout

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Andy Forsberg

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Jeff Macedo

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – SLC Midgets – Natalie Waters

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – Austin McCarl

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Dale Howard

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Andy McElhannon

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Christian Rumsey

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Tommy Worley Jr.

Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, OK – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Blake Hahn

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – Valley POWRi WAR Sprint Cars – Wyatt Burks

Winnemucca Regional Raceway Association – Winnemucca, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprint Cars – Bob Shank

Sunday May 31, 2020

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Derek Hagar

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series – Turnpike Challenge – Cannon McIntosh

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Kyle Reinhardt