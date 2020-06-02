Selinsgrove Speedway Racing Two Nights This Weekend, June 5 & 6

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – Selinsgrove Speedway will continue its 2020 racing season coming up this Friday and Saturday night, June 5 and 6 with another exciting weekend of action.

Friday’s action will feature the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars competing in another $4,000 to win main event with action getting underway at 8 pm.

The limited late models will join the Modern Heritage 410 sprints on the Friday night card, racing for $1,000 to win with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

And then on Saturday night, the focus shifts to the first 360 sprint car race held anywhere in the East this season when the New York based Patriot Sprint Tour invades to battle Pennsylvania Posse 360 drivers in the annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial, paying $3,071 to the winner.

The Apache Tree Service 305 sprints will also be on the racing card along with the A & A Auto Stores roadrunners.

Saturday racing is slated for 7 pm.

The 305s competed with 51 cars pitside at the track on Saturday, May 29.

Whitcomb of Millersburg succumbed to injuries sustained in a 358-sprint racing accident at the speedway in June 2003.

Carlisle’s Jason Shultz claimed the 16th annual Whitcomb Memorial in 2019 and a banner field of 360 sprints is expected to honor Whitcomb on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway as the race is the first contest for 360s throughout the East in 2020.

As reigning series champion, Davie Franek of Wantauge, NJ., will begin defense of his Patriot Sprint Tour title with the special Selinsgrove event.